Bills Safety Slams Reporter After Win: ‘What the F*** He Got To Say?’

The Buffalo Bills were hyped after their dominating 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 26. Firmly sitting atop the AFC East, the Bills are now just two games away from becoming division champions for the second straight year.

Immediately after the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw three touchdown passes, completed 30 of 47 pass attempts for 314 yards and rushed 23 times for 64 yards, headed toward the locker room at Gillette Stadium while yelling, ” I don’t know who the f*** they thought I was!” as reported by The Athletic‘s Matthew Fairburn.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Bills Safety Jordan Poyer was also high on excitement, but his revenge was not focused on the Patriots. No, Poyer just had one person on his mind.

The Athletic’s Tim Graham tweeted, “Jordan Poyer screaming ‘Where that Jerry Sullivan at? What the f***’s he got to say?” as the safety walks to the locker room. Which is an interesting thing to have on the top of one’s mind coming off a football field.”

Jordan Poyer screaming “Where that Jerry Sullivan at? What the fuck’s he got to say?” as the safety walks to the locker room. Which is an interesting thing to have on the top of one’s mind coming off a football field. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) December 26, 2021

Fairburn also reported that he heard Poyer yell, “That s*** was embarrassing!” — another reference to the controversial press conference following the Bills 14-10 loss to the Patriots in Week 13.

As Micah Hyde was leaving the podium, he had this to say to WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan, who asked the question about the Bills run defence. pic.twitter.com/Qigk975fzl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

After the AFC East rivals’ initial matchup on December 7, during which New England’s quarterback Mac Jones only three the ball three times, WIVB Channel 4 reporter Jerry Sullivan commented on how the rookie threw fewer passing attempts than any franchise in more than 40 years. Sullivan then asked if it was “embarrassing” to lose a game in such a manner.

Poyer looked annoyed, “What kind of question is that?” before exiting the platform, but his teammate Micah Hyde couldn’t leave without giving Sullivan a piece of mind.

“What are you doing, bro?” Hyde said. “Keep at it… We’ll remember that. I’ll remember that.”

Before leaving the media room, however, Hyde kept going. “This goes into disrespect. It’s all about respect, man. I come here every single week and answer your questions truthfully, honestly. I appreciate you guys. Don’t do that.”

Sullivan Responded to the Viral Interaction on Twitter & Clapped Back Once Again on Sunday

Full exchange between Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Jerry Sullivan regarding Sullivan's question if #Bills should be 'embarrassed' to lose in a way that hasn't happened in 40 years. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/c8Y8IwW0Jq — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 7, 2021

Video of the back and forth between Hyde and Sullivan quickly went viral on Twitter following the Bills’ previous loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football, and Sullivan defended his line of questioning on Twitter.

“Micah Hyde acts like he’s doing the media a favor by coming out and answering questions after games,” Sullivan tweeted. “That’s the problem with the current access during Covid. The media can’t be in the locker room asking tough questions. Most players get to hide while ‘leaders’ speak for the team.”

Good couple thoughts from Albert on Poyer/Hyde v Jerry Sullivan.

Even having to shout a bit in a press conference setting to ask the question makes it a touch more adversarial. https://t.co/eR1uxDlZKP — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 7, 2021

Bills reporter Thad Brown defended Sullivan following the press conference in Week 13. “Hyde is frustrated. I get that,” Brown tweeted. “He and Poyer are superb answering our questions. Every damn week. That question was not across the line. It wasn’t even that close. They should have answered it and moved on.”

Following Poyer’s most recent threatening comments, Sullivan, who wrote a glowing review of the Bills performance on Sunday, once again defended himself against the defensive back.

I guess he hasn't noticed that I haven't covered a road game since 2017. Bruce Smith did the same thing once. I've been called out by Hall of Famers. Glad to see he cares that much. He's lucky he has Allen on his side. https://t.co/VvSEQKEEYY — Jerry Sullivan (@ByJerrySullivan) December 26, 2021

“I guess he hasn’t noticed that I haven’t covered a road game since 2017,” he tweeted. “Bruce Smith did the same thing once. I’ve been called out by Hall of Famers. Glad to see he cares that much. He’s lucky he has Allen on his side.”

I will say, the Patriot secondary should be embarrassed to allow 11 catches and over 100 yards to a 5-8 guy who was benched a few weeks ago and came in with seven catches on the season. — Jerry Sullivan (@ByJerrySullivan) December 26, 2021

Based on his Twitter feed and articles, Sullivan does not have a personal vendetta against the Bills. He calls out teams, as he did with the Patriots in Week 16, that woefully underperform.

The Bills Have 2 Games Left in the Regular Season

While the Bills have a lot to celebrate following Sunday’s win, they have two more games left before the regular season ends.

Allen acknowledged this during the postgame conference on Sunday. “I’m so happy for our guys, how they responded,” Allen said. “But we’ve got two games left and we got to keep going.”

The Bills (9-6) will look to keep the winning momentum going in Week 17. Next up, they take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at home in Orchard Park on January 2, 2022. In Week 18, they face the New York Jets (4-11)

READ NEXT: Bills WR Cole Beasley Hit With Six-Figure Fine for Violating Protocols: Report