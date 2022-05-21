Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Posts Loving Birthday Message to Bills QB

To celebrate Josh Allen‘s 26th birthday on Saturday, May 21, his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, shared a loving tribute to the Buffalo Bills quarterback on Instagram.

Williams posted a series of photos of the couple over the past year and captioned the album, “Happy birthday to my love @joshallenqb 🤍 Doing life by your side is my favorite… i love you ✨✨.”

Several members of the Bills family commented on her birthday post for Allen. Former backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s wife Hillary Trubisky wrote, “Love you guys😍,” while safety Jordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, commented, “Happy birthday @joshallenqb ! 🎉.” Bills Wide receiver Austin Proehl simply wrote, “The best.”

Last month, Williams and Allen, who’ve known each since they were kids growing up in California, celebrated her 26th birthday with a whirlwind trip to New York City. The couple stayed at the Plaza Hotel and dined out at Carbone, one of the hottest Italian restaurants in Manhattan.

Like Williams, Allen also posted a special birthday tribute to his love on Instagram. He shared a photo of the couple standing in the opulent lobby of The Plaza, wearing matching Buffalo blue, natch. He captioned the post, “Blessed to celebrate another year of your life ❤️ I love you so much 😘.”

In response, Williams wrote, “I love you babe 💙💙💙.”

The 2022 NFL Season Looks to Be Allen’s Best Year Yet

As for Allen’s birthday wish, it seems there is just one thing world he wants, to bring a Super Bowl championship to Buffalo, and this looks this might be his year to do just that.

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Pro Football Network‘s Dalton Miller listed Allen as the No. 2 overall quarterback in the league just behind Kansas City Chiefs starter Patrick Mahomes.

“The scariest part about Allen is that he’s not done progressing as a passer yet,” Dalton surmised. “He still has days where things aren’t always clicking. That means he hasn’t yet hit his ceiling, which as Michael Jordan would poetically say, ‘is the roof.’ Could Allen overtake Mahomes on this list of top NFL quarterbacks by the end of 2022?”

Allen’s Focused on Improving His Ball Placement This Offseason

Even though Allen is already considered an elite quarterback, as No. 17 prepares to enter his fifth year in the NFL, he’s looking to make some tweaks to improve his game, especially when it comes to ball placement.

“I think, myself especially, making sure I’m on time, making the right reads, and giving our guys good enough balls to get some more [yards after the catch],” Allen said.

“That’s one thing I think, on offense, run after catch was wasn’t very high last year. But again, that’s me putting the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to catch in a good position to make a run after the catch.”

