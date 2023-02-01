Josh Allen’s GF Brittany Williams Offers Hilarious Help for Golf Tourney

Josh Allen had a little help from his girlfriend as he prepared for a PGA pro-am tournament this week — a very, very little.

Brittany Williams, the longtime girlfriend of the Buffalo Bills quarterback, joined him in their native California to prepare for this weekend’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It is Allen’s second straight year competing in the tournament, and as he took a practice round he had Williams fill in as his caddy for a short stretch.

Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Pitches in on the Golf Course

Williams took to her Instagram stories on February 1 to show off her caddying skills. Wearing a large fur coat and a pair of sunglasses, Williams posed for a picture with the golf bag slung over her arm.

As Williams mentioned in the caption, she wasn’t able to offer much help to her boyfriend.

“[Josh Allen’s] caddy for 2 holes then retired,” she wrote.

While she wasn’t able to pitch in for long on the golf course, Williams showed plenty of support throughout the Bills season. She frequently posted pictures as she cheered him on both at home and on the road, offering supportive messages to Allen and his teammates.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Williams, shared this post following his team's elimination loss in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals https://t.co/YNyGbDrb9E — FOXSPORTS1700 (@FOXSPORTS1700) January 25, 2023

After Buffalo’s season ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs, Williams took to her Instagram stories to share some love and appreciation for a great season.

“So proud of this man,” Williams wrote. “You are the most amazing & selfless person I know.”

“Through all the highs of this season and the many many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered.”

Williams added that she would support Allen through it all.

“The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So much to be thankful for. Riding with you til the end 17!”

Josh Allen Skips Pro Bowl to Hit the Links

Allen had the opportunity to compete in this weekend’s NFL’s Pro Bowl after being selected as an alternate, but for the second consecutive year decided to opt out to compete in the PGA event.

Allen’s affinity for golf has brought him some major attention. After competing in last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he was spotted attending the Masters and later was picked to compete in a televised showdown that saw him and Patrick Mahomes competing against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Even before he became an NFL star, Allen saw his football career through the lens of a golfer. When asked before his rookie season about his issues with accuracy while in college at the University of Wyoming, Allen compared his passing game to a golfer who only knows how to stroke it long.

“I’m very confident with my arm and my ability to make throws,” Allen told the Toronto Sun in a 2018 interview. “The type of throws where I struggle are kind of the underneath patterns, where I’ve got to tone down my arm a little bit. And sometimes, you know I hate to use an analogy, but it’s like I’m 100 yards out and I have a 4-iron. So I’m just trying to develop more clubs to put it on the green.”