Bills QB Josh Allen’s GF Takes Private Jet to NOLA for Thanksgiving Game

The Buffalo Bills will be in New Orleans to face the Saints on Thanksgiving Day, and cheering on quarterback Josh Allen in person will be his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, who took a private jet to the Big Easy on Thursday morning.

While Williams doesn’t travel for every away game, earlier this season, she traveled to “NashBILL” for Buffalo’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Williams has known Allen since they were children growing up in Firebaugh, California, but the two didn’t start dating until they were both in college — long before Buffalo signed the franchise superstar to a $258 million extension this past summer.

Williams also shared a special message to Allen before the big game, posting a throwback photo of the couple from the last tim the Bills played on Thanksgiving. “So thankful for you @joshallenqb,” Williams wrote.

The last time the Bills played on Thanksgiving was in 2019, where they beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-15. Allen finished the day going 19-of-24 for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills need all the support they can get for Thursday’s game, and in addition to Williams, expect numerous players’ wives, girlfriends, and family members to be in New Orleans for the big holiday matchup.

Allen Is Looking to Bounce Back After a Horrendous Loss to the Colts on Sunday

The Bills were unexpectedly torn apart against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and they have just four days to prepare for their marquee holiday game on November 25. In order to remain competitive in the AFC, “Bills at Saints on Thanksgiving night is suddenly a pretty massive game,” NBCS Sports reporter Albert Breer tweeted, and he’s not wrong.

Thankfully (pun intended), the Bills are 3-0 this season coming off a loss.

Despite the short turnaround between games, Allen sounded ready to right the wrongs after their 41-15 loss to the Colts. The Achilles heel of the Bills seems to be turnovers, and Allen admitted after Sunday’s loss that he needs to do a better job of protecting the football.

"I think Buffalo- this is must win territory. You have to stop the bleeding."

@PSchrags thinks the @BuffaloBills have more on the line on Thanksgiving Day. pic.twitter.com/bAxeG7gC2L — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 24, 2021

“We’ve played in a few Thursday nights since I’ve been here,” Allen said. “These are the ones that that come up on you quick and you got to find the game plan as quickly as possible, and it really just comes down to execution.

“You only have a couple days so you have to kind of fast track third down, red zone, blitz, kind of all in the one day and our guys handled it really well. I think we’ve got a good grasp of what we want to do and how we’re going to handle things. Our guys came in prepared ready to go.”

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott Is Ready to ‘Turn the Page’ With a Thanksgiving Day Win

Amid the Bills loss to the Colts, Twitter filled with comments with calls for head coach Sean McDermott to be fired. While McDermott made numerous questionable play calls, there’s no denying that Buffalo’s offense and defense both collapsed against Indianapolis.

“We’ve got to turn the page here to get going on the Saints, but not looking past why we got the results we got (Sunday) and that’s the most important thing,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, per Bills Wire. “It’s not just going to go away. It’s something that we have to fix and that takes effort, that takes commitment and I know the team is working hard to get it done.”

