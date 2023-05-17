Josh Allen & Brittany Williams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams are rumored to have split after more than five years of dating after they both unfollowed each other on Instagram and Williams deleted all of her content with the Buffalo Bills quarterback from her page.

While neither Allen nor Williams have publicly addressed their relationship status or confirmed a split, Williams’ friend hinted that the relationship was over when she posted a photo with Williams at the Kentucky Derby in May 2023 and wrote, “Now accepting husband applications @brittwilll,” according to a screengrab published by the New York Post.

Here’s what you need to know about Brittany Williams:

1. Brittany Williams Unfollowed Josh Allen & Deleted Their Photos From Her Instagram in April 2023, a Month After the 2 Vacationed Together

Williams was often seen by Allen’s side throughout the quarterback’s NFL career and most recently celebrated the Bills making the playoffs after winning their AFC Wild Card match against the Miami Dolphins. The California native posted several photos of the game, which she captioned, “playoffs baby,” according to People. One of the photos showed her and Allen kissing on the field.

After the Bills lost in the playoffs, she wrote that she was “proud” of Allen for his season. “You are the most amazing & selfless person I know,” she wrote in January 2023, People reported. “Riding with you till the end 17!”

The two were then seen on vacation together in February 2023. Williams shared several photos and videos of the pair in a tropical location on her Instagram Story during the offseason, as captured by the New York Post, and it seemed that all was going smoothly.

Rumors began circulating that there might be trouble for the longtime couple in April 2023 when fans noticed that Williams had unfollowed Allen on Instagram. She later removed all her photos with the NFL star as well as all of her posts at his games. Sometime later, Allen also unfollowed Williams, though he still has a handful of photos with her on his Instagram page.

The most recent photo of the two of them together on Allen’s page is dated April 2020, and is a post for Williams’ birthday that he captioned, “I hope your day was amazing as you, here’s to 24 and more! ❤️”

Williams and Allen have a dog together, Sky, a silver lab with its own Instagram page boasting over 13,000 followers.

2. Brittany Williams Is a Pilates Instructor & Was a Dancer & Cheerleader at School

Williams grew up in Fresno, California with a brother, Jordan Williams, along with her parents, Chris and Megan Williams. Her father was a football player in college, playing as a linebacker at Fresno State, his LinkedIn shows. It also adds that his team became Freedom Bowl champions and two-time conference champions during his time playing.

In a now-deleted Instagram post dated October 15, 2017, Williams, a cheerleader at Fresno State, wrote that her father was named the honorary captain of her senior homecoming game, People reported.

Williams attended Fresno State University from 2014 to 2018, where she studied agribusiness and agricultural business operations, her LinkedIn states. She was also a member of the cheerleading squad and the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Williams is a dancer as well and trained at the Dolce Dance Studio.

Since graduating, Williams has become a Pilates instructor and launched her own virtual Pilates workout platform, Pilates by Britt. She is also a social media influencer and will post sponsored content on her Instagram to her 174,000 followers.

3. Brittany Williams & Josh Allen First Met at a Birthday Party When They Were 8 Years Old

Allen and Williams began dating when they were in college but the two California natives have known each other since they were 8 years old and Williams once referred to Allen as her “crush” when she was a young girl. “My 8 year old crush became my boyfriend a few years later,” she wrote on Instagram, according to People.

The former cheerleader has given a lot of detail about her relationship with the Bills star in a podcast appearance on Kelly Stafford’s “The Morning After.”

She revealed that they first met when they were 8 years old at Allen’s brother’s birthday party and that both of their mothers knew each other. “There’s this baseball team, the Fresno Grizzlies and so, we specifically remember as 8-year-olds, it was (Allen’s) brother’s birthday,” she recalled, according to a transcription by the New York Post.

“They rented out the pool area, there’s like a pool in the outfield, and we vividly remember it happening, a ball came over into the pool area,” she added. “Josh likes to say it’s a home run. I think it was a foul ball or something.” Williams explained that Allen went to get the ball and gave it to her. And I just remember being so embarrassed like ‘oh my gosh, cooties,'” she joked. “That was like our big, first moment we remember about each other.”

4. Brittany Williams Invited Josh Allen to a School Dance When They Were Both Teenagers But Allen ‘Ghosted’ Her Afterward

After meeting at the birthday party as 8-year-olds, Williams and Allen didn’t see each other again until they were 16 or 17, she confessed on Stafford’s “The Morning After” podcast. Their mothers remained in contact, though, and were involved in the two youngsters reconnecting.

Williams told her mother that the quarterback was “cute” when she saw a photo of him, and her mother ended up reaching out to Allen’s mother. Williams recalled that she then met with Allen at his family restaurant and decided to “go for it,” kissing the quarterback in the parking lot. The two teens then stayed in touch and Williams eventually invited Allen to a dance at her school.

Unfortunately, the dance didn’t work out for the couple, Williams spilled, and Allen ended up ghosting her for a year afterward. “He was nervous and my friends were crazy,” she said on the podcast, transcribed by the New York Post. “We were taking a party bus. He had never been on a party bus and was just so overwhelmed with everything… And the boys at my school were mean to him.” Williams revealed that she was an outgoing teenager while Allen was “so shy.”

“He ghosted me for a year, but at the same time, I was like ‘OK I get it, things are just not in our timing right now,’ I knew it wasn’t meant to be,” she shared. That wasn’t the end of the road for the two youngsters, however, as they ended up reconnecting in college despite going to different schools.

5. Brittany Williams & Josh Allen Reconnected as Freshmen in College & Began Dating Afterward

Williams attended Fresno State, where she was a cheerleader, while Allen was a student at Reedley College, around 30 miles away. When they were freshmen, she said she got a message from Allen out of nowhere telling her, “I messed up.”

“So, fast forward a year, we’re now freshmen in college,” she recounted on “The Morning After” podcast. “At this point, I had no contact with him. I was at Fresno State, so I stayed home for college. And I was dating another guy at the time. I specifically remember [Allen] reaching out to me a whole year later and just randomly texting me, saying, ‘I messed up.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, you haven’t talked to me in a year.’ But at the same time, I liked it.”

Williams said that the night after he texted her, her parents were hosting a graduation party for her brother and the Allen family was invited. “He showed up to the party, and when he showed up he’s like, ‘I had been texting you for a month and you’ve not responded,'” she recalled. “And I think I was blocked on his phone or something. He shows up at the party and my poor boyfriend at the time is there, he didn’t stand a chance. The second Josh walked in, I was like, ‘yeah, it’s over for this guy.’”

Allen and Williams began dating after that and the Fresno State graduate was by his side when he was drafted into the NFL. She addressed their timeline for marriage and parenthood in the same podcast appearance, explaining that they always received questions about that. “We have a great thing going,” she shared at the time.

“I am so happy that we’ve been able to grow, like from moving in together four years ago, we’ve just grown so much,” she added. “I can only imagine how much more we will continue to grow.”