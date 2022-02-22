Josh Allen’s Couples Vacation With Cardinals No.1 WR Raises Eyebrows

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is finally enjoying some time off following the media frenzy of events leading up to Super Bowl LVI and based on the photos and videos shared on Instagram by his girlfriend Brittany Williams, it appears he’s on a group getaway with some high-profile friends.

Joining Allen and Williams on their tropical getaway, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, who happens to be one of the most sought-after free agents heading into the 2022 NFL season, and his girlfriend Ozzy Ozkan.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

As the vacation photos and videos circled the Internet, fans started to wonder if Allen was possibly trying to recruit the 25-year-old receiver, who finished the 2021 NFL season with 77 passes for 983 yards and five touchdowns.

Just your casual Josh Allen and Christian Kirk double date yesterday… #Bills pic.twitter.com/ksuyKGd50i — Dayle Forness (@FornessD_GGSN) February 21, 2022

Josh Allen on vacation with Christian Kirk 👀👀👀 #BillsMafia — Carly Flanigan (@carly_flanigan) February 21, 2022

Kirk’s market value is expected to be $11.8 million a year, per Spotrac.com, and while the Bills are tight against the cap, with some maneuvring, the franchise could find a way to afford the versatile slot receiver.

Diggs, Davis, Kirk ??? Would make a dynamic #Bills WR trio for many many years. Kirk is indeed the real deal when healthy. I repeat, when healthy. — Pierre Kingpin (@Pierre_Kingpin) February 21, 2022

Buffalo could create space by releasing a few veteran players such as Cole Beasley ($6 million), Mitch Morse ($7.5 million), or guard Daryl Williams ($5.3 million), per the projected savings reported by Pro Football Network, and Star Lotuelelei ($4.5 million).

No. Christian Kirk time https://t.co/D3mHNeHtmp — Matt loftus (@GooseFaceKila28) February 22, 2022

According to Over The Cap, the Bills — who are currently in the red at $8.1 million over the maximum league-wide cap number — can also create approximately $37.5 million in cap space through simple contract restructures alone.

If receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Emmanuel Sanders, and Jake Kumerow are lost in free agency (or possible retirement), Kirk would be a solid replacement to play alongside Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in 2022.

Kirk Said That He’s Drawn to Playing With Elite Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray goes deep to Christian Kirk and connects for an 80-yard TD. What a grab in full stride by Kirk. #Cardinals are up 21-0. pic.twitter.com/D6iDhK3Chi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2020

Kirk, who was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, told 12 News Phoenix on February 8 that while he’d love to stay in the Valley, as he’s a Scottsdale native, that he’d be open to seeing what’s out there in free agency.

“I’ll always live here and I’m so prideful to be a part of such a great state and community that I’m never leaving no matter what,” Kirk said. “I know there’s speculation and fans are getting excited… But I’m just kind of enjoying my offseason right now and taking it one day at a time.”

While Kirk said that he would love to keep playing under Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, “Anytime you get to play with a quarterback like Kyler, you want to be a part of it,” the very public rift between Murray could prove to be an insurmountable bump in the road.

I asked Cardinals WR Christian Kirk how much Kyler Murray’s future with the Cardianls will impact his decision during free agency: “It'll definitely have a deciding factor." — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) February 8, 2022

“He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league and that’s the facts,” Kirk continued. “And so, like I said, anytime you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that, you’re going to want to. It’ll definitely have a deciding factor.”

If Kirk wants to be “with a guy like that”– but better — catching passes from Allen sounds like something he’d seriously consider if the opportunity presented itself.

Washington Commanders QB Kyle Allen, Who’s Set to Become a Free Agent, Is Also Part of the Group Vacation

Kirk’s girlfriend, Ozzy Ozkan, who’s been sharing snaps on her Instagram stories of their group vacation, tagged Summer Juraszek, who’s dating Washington Commanders backup quarterback Kyle Allen.

Kyle, who attended Texas A&M with Kirk, signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with Washington last year, is also a free agent heading in the 2022 NFL season. So, there’s a possibility Josh Allen is trying to lure Kyle Allen to Buffalo as his new backup, since all signs to Mitch Trubisky becoming a starter, albeit with a new franchise, next season. However, Allen being Allen’s backup would prove to be a confusing mess.

Juraszek posted a series of photos from their vacation on her Instagram stories, in which she tagged Coral Silverberg, who’s dating Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Sam Darnold. Silverberg keeps her Instagram profile private, and Darnold has not been tagged in photos posted from the vacation thus far. However, a dinner table set for eight was featured in one of Juraszek’s stories.

READ NEXT: Bills Rumors: ‘Bombshell’ Trade Proposal Would Send Panthers RB to Buffalo