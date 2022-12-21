Photos of Josh Allen’s Christmas Gift to Bills O-Line Shared on Instagram

After officially clinching their spot in the postseason, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) are getting into the holiday spirit as they prepare for their upcoming Christmas Eve matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 16. During practice on Wednesday, December 21, guard Rodger Saffold appeared to reveal his Christmas present from quarterback Josh Allen.

Saffold, a Pro Bowler who signed a one-year contract with the Bills this past offseason, and who’s made it clear he wants to remain in Buffalo for the foreseeable future, shared a boomerang photo on his Instagram Stories in which he thanked the team’s $258 million quarterback for gifting the offensive line with custom electric scooters from PHAT Rides.

Each scooter was decked out in the Bills’ colors and featured the player’s jersey number on the footboard. According to the company’s website, the base price for each scooter is $2,995. But with adding accessories, personalized stripes, custom seat piping, and the option for the scooter to go up to 28 miles per hour, the cost jumps to approximately $3,664 per scooter.

Josh Allen gave out his Christmas gifts to his offensive linemen today it appears. Rodger Saffold posted a picture on his IG of the custom #Bills scooters. pic.twitter.com/Rcph9tbLJ1 — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 21, 2022

After Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino shared a photo of the gifts on Twitter, fans had strongly mixed reactions to the present. One person commented, “Bro that’s it?? I’ve seen QBs buy their Oline ATVs or a Rolly for each. Kinda weak on his part. Lol,” while another fan tweeted, “He’s such a man-child 😭😂😂😂 imagining them all riding these in a little pack together has me deceased.”

One woman wrote, “I love it 😭 i would pay to see them ride up to the stadium on those lol,” while several people commented on the possible weight limit. “No way this has the power needed to move a 300+lb dude,” a fan tweeted.

Bills guard David Quessenberry also shared a boomerang of Allen’s Christmas gift on his Instagram Stories, which showed all the decked-out scooters lined up at practice. He wrote, “@joshallenqb is for the boys! Thanks stud!”

While these electric scooters appear to be the perfect ride to travel around the practice facility, it’s also become a popular mode of transportation for Allen’s favorite offseason activity, playing golf.

Allen was Named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week

Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/ooPqH0le6Y — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 21, 2022

Adding to the good cheer in Orchard Park on Wednesday, the NFL announced Allen as the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week following his MVP-level performance against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday Night Football.

While there were several mistakes on defense that nearly handed Miami the win, Allen finished the night going 25-of-40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He added 77 yards on 10 rushing attempts and jumped over a crew of Fins defenders to nab a key two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter.

The Wyoming alum made his way into the history books following this Week 15 win. The Bills’ official PR account tweeted, “Allen notched his 171st career touchdown on the Bills last drive, tying him with Dan Marino for the most total touchdowns in a player’s first five seasons.”

This honor marks Allen’s 10th AFC Player of the Week award, which ties Jim Kelly for the most in team history, per Bills PR, and his third for the 2022 NFL Season. He previously earned the award in Week 5 and Week 6. This is the fourth time he’s been named AFC Player of the Week following a defeat over the Dolphins.

Bills Head Coach Shed Light on Allen’s ‘Limited’ Status Heading into Week 16

Josh Allen pulling Cole Beasley aside to go over something right at the end of stretching today. Allen did throw in the portion of practice open to media as he would normally. #Bills pic.twitter.com/WKc84ayBNK — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 21, 2022

While the 26-year-old has yet to miss a game since he sprained his elbow during the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets back in Week 9, he was listed as limited in practice for several weeks.

Allen, however, was upgraded to being a full participant following Buffalo’s win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day and has been every day since. Therefore, it was a noticeable shift when the Bills’ injury report listed Allen as “limited” in practice due to his right elbow injury on Tuesday, December 20.

During a press conference on Wedneday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the setback, noting that he’s dealing with “just general soreness,” per WROC-TV‘s Thad Brown. It sounds like the Bills are merely giving Allen’s arm some extra rest before traveling to Soldier Field to take on the Bears in what’s expected to be a major snowstorm.

Brown tweeted that Allen was not throwing during the media portion of practice “as he would normally.”