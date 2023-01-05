Bills QB Breaks Silence on Damar Hamlin in Emotionally Raw Presser [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills held practice on Thursday, January 5, their first since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest during their primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. While it seemed impossible for the Bills to power through and play the New England Patriots in Week 18 while their teammate remained in the ICU, a video call from Hamlin’s father changed everything.

ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler tweeted, “The positive Damar Hamlin developments over the last 24 hours have seriously galvanized the Bills locker room. Raucous applause went off when Mario Hamlin, Damar’s dad, addressed the team via Zoom. ‘We finally started to smile after that,’ one person with the team told me.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen broke his silence on their traumatic night at Paycor Stadium during a press conference on Thursday, and fought back tears while discussing head coach Sean McDermott’s leadership under such duress.

Josh Allen gets choked up talking about how Sean McDermott led the Bills and what it was like to be on the field when Damar Hamlin was injured. pic.twitter.com/87jaxODLqf — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 5, 2023

“He was the perfect man in that situation,” Allen said of McDermott. “I can’t say enough about what he did and what he said to us in the locker room. Obviously, just a dire circumstance that nobody’s expecting, nobody’s ready for. There’s nothing you can train [for], you can never put yourself in that situation until it happens. I want to thank our training staff for going out there, not knowing what’s going on, but going through a checklist, working as a single cell syndicate — it saved his life.”

“Being on that field,” Allen pauses to hold back tears… “You lose sleep. You hurt for your broher. A lot of shared grief. But getting updates, positive updates ease so much of that tension as you feel. But coach handled as best as anyone could.”

"It's something we'll never forget." Bills QB Josh Allen says the team was elated with the news of Damar Hamlin's improvement today. pic.twitter.com/EDulCBUIAK — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 5, 2023

Allen struggled to convey exactly how he and his teammate felt in that moment on Monday, January 2. “The scene just replays over and over in your head,” the 26-year-old said. “It’s something we’ll never forget but knowing Damar is doing okay, and I know there’s still a lot of things and stuff that he has to process and continue to go through to get back to himself — [but] again, we heard that news this morning and there’s nothing that could’ve been told to us bring our day down.”

Mario Hamlin relayed to the team what Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight revealed during a press conference on Thursday afternoon. While the 24-year-old safety remains intubated at UC Medical Center to assist with breathing, his signs of physical and neurological improvement are remarkable.

“It’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home. It appears all the cylinders are firing within his brain,” Dr. Pritts said.

Awesome by Josh Allen, sharing what Damar Hamlin's father told him. "His dad said the first thing he's going to ask is 'Who won the game?'" "As a teammate you love hearing his response wasn't 'poor me', it was how are my teammates…" pic.twitter.com/BkHR1GsogM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2023

After hearing one of Hamlin’s first questions was, ‘Who won the game?’ — just as his father predicted, Allen couldn’t help but smile. “As teammates, you love hearing that response that the first thing on his mind wasn’t ‘poor me,’ it was how are my teammates doing, did we win that game. That’s powerful in itself. I don’t think people really understand the bond and the relationship and the brotherhood that you have as NFL team, especially this one we have here. Guys love each other. We really do.”

Allen Said the Bills Will Play on Sunday Because ‘That’s What Damar Would Want’

While the NFL has yet to make a final decision on when or if the Bills-Bengals game will be rescheduled, although all signs seem to point to it being declared a no contest, per Pro Football Talk, the focus for Buffalo right now remains Hamlin, who has inspired the team to get back out onto the field.

"I'd be lying to you if I didn't say some people are going to be changed forever after being on the field." Josh Allen tried to put into words what it'll be like playing a football game on Sunday afternoon. #BillsMafia #PrayersForDamar pic.twitter.com/eimY8oZThM — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 5, 2023

When Allen asked if the Bills will be ready to play, the team captain said, “I do. Damar’s dad demanded that we go and play because that what Damar would want. Guys are pretty amped to get out there.” The MVP-candidate added, “We want to go out there and play for 3, and it’ll be a huge driving force.”

McDermott knows Bills Mafia’s presence will be a powerful source of strength in Orchard Park for their final regular season game. “I think our fan base is going to create an atmosphere like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” he said. “We have to control our emotions with some of that but the timing couldn’t be better to be home with our fans.”

Photos of the Bills Smiling at Practice Went Viral on Twitter

It’s so nice to see smiles on the #bills faces pic.twitter.com/ZaKAsuvVNU — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) January 5, 2023

The incredible news concerning Hamlin’s health has clearly reinvigorated the team. Photos of Bills practice on Thursday showed Allen, Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, and Taron Johnson, with huge smiles on their faces, which just a few days ago, seemed like an impossible task.

Can't express how good it feels to see Dane Jackson (left) smiling. Taron Johnson joining in with Dane to throw up the 3⃣ Bills practiced today out in Orchard Park, N.Y. Photo by @BWipp pic.twitter.com/X5mP5A16gw — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 5, 2023

NFL Network‘s Cameron Wolfe tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer says there’s still long way to go but all signs and optimism point to full neurological recovery for Damar Hamlin. Mayer added Hamlin woke up a lot sooner than expected.”