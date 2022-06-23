Bills QB Josh Allen Breaks Silence on Old Racist Tweets

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared on the latest episode of the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast alongside 49ers tight end George Kittle on Thursday, June 23, during which host Will Compton asked him about the night he was selected as the No.7 overall pick form the 2018 NFL Draft.

As for whether that momentous occasion was “fun” Allen says, “Yes and no, it was a hectic time. There’s a lot of s*** that came out, just some crazy stuff… There were some tweets, me and my buddies would go on each other’s Twitter…” to which Compton interrupts to yell, “OH NOOOOOO!”

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

On April 25, 2018, the eve of the NFL Draft, a series of the Wyoming alum’s old tweets resurfaced and quickly went viral for their insensitive racial content. Numerous messages included the n-word while one tweet read, “Why are you so white? — If it ain’t white, it ain’t right,” as captured by Yahoo! Sports.

The tweets cited by Yahoo! Sports were from a few years before Allen attended Wyoming, between 2012 and 2013, while he was still in high school student at Firebaugh. According to ESPN, Allen “acknowledged the tweets to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith late Wednesday night and apologized, saying he was young and dumb.”

Play

Josh Allen & George Kittle Recorded: June 20, 2022 | George Kittle brings the boys the surprise of the summer in this weeks episode when he shows up with the Buffalo Bills young stud quarterback JOSH ALLEN. Lots of great conversation about Josh's journey to the pros, what's going on with the 49ers, NFL rule changes, and a ton of… 2022-06-23T17:00:11Z

“Allen told Smith that some of the tweets made reference to rap lyrics and television, including a saying that was part of an episode from the sitcom Modern Family,” ESPN wrote. “NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that his sources indicated Allen’s Twitter account was vetted in January and that the offensive tweets were removed then.” The report jumpstarted a rumored “theory” that the tweets were purposely leaked “in order to increase the chances he would fall in the draft to that team.”

During his appearance on Thursday’s Bussin’ podcast, the 26-year-old says of the controversial tweets, “I don’t think it was anything terribly bad but there was a couple of things and it blew up on Twitter and I just thought my life was tumbling in front of me. I probably lost 10 pounds that day, from crying and throwing up and… So, I fit in my tux pretty good though. l looked good for camera, ya know.”

The tweets did not kill Allen’s draft stock, for which Allen is eternally grateful. Earlier in the podcast, he mentions how he dreamed about walking across the stage to shake Roger Goodell’s hand. So when the dream became reality, “That moment right there was the only thing I ever wanted in my life, being a quarterback in the NFL, that was the moment it happened.”

Allen Says He Never Expected the Tweets ‘To Come Up in the Future’

Back in 2018, Barstool Bets reporter Jack Mac captured deleted tweets not already cited by Yahoo! Sports, many of which were sexual in nature. Mac called the posts “**actually** bad,” while Reddit CFB’s official Twitter account shared a compilation of them and wrote, “PSA to all players…CLEAN 👏 UP 👏 YOUR 👏 TWITTER.”

Kittle, 28, asks Allen on Thursday’s podcast, “Did Wyoming not say delete your tweets and stuff like that?” noting how his alma mater, the University of Iowa, didn’t allow any of their players to tweet. The three-time Pro Bowler, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by San Francisco, admits he deleted his entire Twitter account after getting drafted.

However, Allen tells Compton and Kittle that he didn’t think starting a new account was necessary. “I went through it and went through, and I don’t think any of this is bad… Like I had buddies that would steal my phone and tweet something.”

Compton notes, “Didn’t you ever just hop on your boy’s Facebook and put in ‘I’m gay,’ – — “that was literally, those were some of the tweets that were on my Twitter,” Allen says.

Compton offers sympathy for messages sent while a person was a kid, having no idea how big the social media app would become. “When you’re young and especially when Twitter is brand new,” to which Allen responds, “You don’t expect that stuff to come up in your future.”

Allen Received Immediate Support From Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds

IN 2018, after the Bills selected Allen, they traded with the Baltimore Ravens in order to pick up linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with their No. 16 overall pick. Edmunds was asked about Allen’s deleted tweets on draft night, noting that he deserves a fresh start.”

“A lot of guys don’t say the right things at 15 years old,” Edmunds said, per SB Nation. “I think he has to walk through the door in Buffalo, into the locker room, and just be straight up about it. If he does that, I think it will take care of itself.”

Edmunds’ assessment was prescient. Allen worked incredibly hard to become one of the most respected players in franchise history, both on and off the field.

READ NEXT: Former Buffalo Bills Quarterback Lands Primetime NFL Gig