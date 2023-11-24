Report Calls Out ‘Infuriating’ Double Standard for Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback has accumulated plenty of accolades through the first five years of his NFL career, but also plenty of critics.

One report believes the two are not in proper balance.

USA Today’s Bills Wire called out what it saw as a “borderline infuriating” double standard being applied to Allen compared to other quarterbacks, with too heavy a focus on his turnovers and too little on his touchdowns. Allen has 29 touchdowns this season and 15 turnovers.

“Bills quarterback Josh Allen always seems to be under a microscope,” the report noted, pointing out a comparison to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “At every mistake, folks grab their pitchforks and take aim at No. 17 in Buffalo blue. Yet when other top quarterbacks around the league underperform or make similar mistakes? Silence.”

“It has become an embodiment of the Gordon Ramsey meme when Josh Allen throws an interception compared to when Patrick Mahomes does. Fans coddle Mahomes, yet belittle Allen.”

No Love for Josh Allen’s Touchdown Title

The report noted that critics have often brought up the stat that Allen leads the NFL in turnovers since he came into the league in 2018, but leave out that he also leads the league in touchdowns during that same span.

“Even if we just focus on this season alone, the double-standards for Allen are borderline infuriating,” the report noted. “Jalen Hurts is currently the frontrunner for MVP. Yet, Allen has 29 total touchdowns to Hurts’ 24. Allen has a higher passer rating, more passing yards, and a higher touchdown percentage, as well. Allen also has a higher on-target percentage than Hurts, and his receivers have dropped nine more passes.”

Bills Wire added that while Allen does have a high number of turnovers, his numbers are not egregious like the 30 interceptions Jameis Winston threw in 2019. And while Allen often takes risks that his exceptional arm talent can account for, he has also been the victim of some bad luck, like a pass this hit the hands of wide receiver Gabe Davis and deflected for an interception in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

Others have come to Allen’s defense over turnovers. Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky called out the double standard during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

“If people are going to say that Josh Allen leads the NFL in interceptions, we also have to put into the context that he leads the NFL in touchdowns as well,” Orlovsky said. “That he’s top-5 in QBR. Since Week 1 (when Allen threw three interceptions against the New York Jets), I count three interceptions that I sit there and go, that’s a dumb decision.”

Josh Allen Makes History

While leading the Bills to a 32-6 win over the New York Jets on November 19, Allen passed Mahomes for the most total touchdowns through the first six seasons of an NFL career.

Turning a fourth down into a touchdown! 💪 📺: @CBS pic.twitter.com/44TzhutkuO — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 19, 2023

The record comes with a caveat, but one that Allen could still wipe out. Mahomes appeared in only one game during his first NFL season, while Allen quickly took over starting duties in his rookie year and went on to record 18 total touchdowns that year. If Allen can account for 18 or more touchdowns through the final six games of this season, he can wipe out the first-year advantage and erase the caveat.