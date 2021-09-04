Bills QB Josh Allen Earns High Praise From 3-Time NFL MVP

Buffalo Bills‘ Josh Allen is undoubtedly one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch going into the 2021 NFL season, and while he’s earning high praise from analysts across the league, the franchise star received more than a stamp of approval from Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

While appearing on Trent Dilfer’s Beyond the X’s and O’s podcast, the three-time NFL MVP who led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl Championship was asked which current player most reminds him of himself, and Favre chose Allen.

“The more I’ve gotten a chance to watch him, he’s trying to run over people,” Favre said. “He’s just basically doing whatever. He’s raw, but he’s a winner. I’m sure (Brian) Daboll, his offensive coordinator — who was my quarterback coach for the Jets — is like, ‘Quit being Favre!’ If you want to play 20 years you need to stop trying to run over people. In year three, four, five, six it’s kind of hard to.”

Favre, now 51, who was named to six All-Pro teams and made the Pro Bowl 11 times, says that Allen, 25, is the “closest to old school” like him but “a little more polished” than he was on the field.

“He’s just winning games. Whatever that calls for, that’s what he’s able to do so definitely he and I are closest in comparison.”

Dilfer, a quarterback who played in the NFL for 14 years, and led the Baltimore Ravens to Super Bowl Championship in 2000, agreed that Favre and Allen are incredibly similar.

“They’re the same human. They’re wired the same way. They have the same reckless abandonment for their body. They throw the ball these weird ways yet it’s just ripping fire. They’re winners,” Dilfer said.

“Put the ball in their hand at the end of the game and it’s not going to be the way the two-minute drill was set up but they’re going to punch it in the end zone. It is crazy to watch Josh play for me as a spectator because I’m like I’m watching No. 4 play he’s just a couple inches taller. That’s the only difference. He’s just two inches taller and that’s the only difference. And Daboll’s got to be going crazy but at the same time giggling inside.”

The NFL Ranked Allen as the No. 10 Overall Player for the 2021 Season

Following Allen’s stellar performance on Saturday, the NFL released the rest of the preseason rankings, and the Bills quarterback nabbed the No.10 spot.

While there will be many who believe Allen should be ranked higher, it’s a huge jump from last year’s rankings, where he was ranked No. 87 in the NFL’s Top 100.

If last season is any indication, the Bills are in fantastic hands with Allen at the helm. During the 2020 NFL season, the MVP runner-up amassed 4,544 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes, and as ESPN reported, increased his completion percentage from 58.8% to 69.2% and his rating from 85.3 to 107.2. Proving his versatility at quarterback, he also scored eight rushing touchdowns along with a touchdown reception.

