Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Reveals Bills QB’s Most Annoying Habit

During Buffalo Bills home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, quarterback Josh Allen‘s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, will be in attendance to cheer her man on, as she was when the team faced the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium last week.

Before the Bills steamrolled the defending Super Bowl champs 31-10, Williams appeared on Kelly Stafford’s podcast, the latter of whom is married to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

While both women discussed the drawbacks of being the partner of an NFL star, “We have a great thing going,” Williams said, noting how her relationship with Allen has continued to blossom since they first started dating in college. The 26-year-old revealed that when she moved to Buffalo after Allen was selected as their No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 Draft, it was the first time she had left her home state of California.

“I am so happy that we’ve been able to grow, like from moving in together four years ago, we’ve just grown so much,” Williams said. “I can only imagine how much more we will continue to grow.”

When asked what was No. 17’s “most annoying habit,” a question submitted by a fan, Williams said the quarterback’s inability to wake up early on his own. “My biggest peeve of Josh is that he’ll legitimately set 30 alarms and he doesn’t hear a single one. It makes no sense to me why he sets so many. I understand his thought process but I wake up at the first one. I’m literally smacking him like, ‘Get up!'”

“And he wakes up when I smack him,” Williams added with a laugh. “But if I know he has to be up, I’m waking up a million times so he doesn’t miss his thing. So, I get anxiety if he’s still sleeping.”

Williams told Stafford that a long time ago, there was an away game during which she was out of town and backup quarterback Matt Barkley’s wife, Brittany Barkley, “literally had to go ring the doorbell at our house” to wake him up. “Matt was blowing up his phone like, ‘Dude, you’re missing meetings.”

Williams Has a Simple Game Day Routine Before Kickoff

During her appearance on The Morning After, Williams revealed her simple schedule before heading to Highmark Stadium on game day. “For home games, I wake up go to Starbucks. Get a coffee and go home. And then head to the stadium,” Williams told Stafford.

But it seems Williams is kicking things up a notch before the home opener on September 19. Allen’s longtime love shared a photo on her Instagram stories revealing an epic red and blue balloon arch and wrote, “Game Day” with a heart emoji.

Allen, however, has a very different type of routine on game days, one that’s much more complicated. While appearing on the Bills Pod Squad last year, the Wyoming alum opened up about his strange rituals.

“All of my TVs or radios have to be even-numbered, the volume,” Allen said. “My right sock has to go on my right foot then my left sock has to go on my left foot. I have to listen to the same seven songs before every game — Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Junior, Elvis.”

“I throw up before every game,” Allen noted. “I’m not nervous or anything like that. I did it one time, and I’ve done it ever since.”

Allen Is Ready for Redemption Against the Titans

While the Bills enter Monday Night Football as 9.5-point favorites, the 26-year-old quarterback is not sleeping on the Titans, who finished No. 1 in the AFC last season.

Part of the reason Buffalo is so highly favored is that Tennessee was stunned by the Giants in a 21-20 upset after being up 13-0 at halftime in Week 1. Titans kicker Randy Bullock had a chance to win the game but missed a 57-yard field goal as time expired.

Over the past four games Buffalo has played Tennessee, they’re tied 2-2, however, the Titans have won the past two matchups. In their most recent tilt last season, the Titans entered the game as 6-point underdogs and defeated Buffalo 34-31.

“They’re guys that are just taught the right things in football and coach (Mike) Vrabel can motivate those guys to really play at a higher level,” Allen said of the Titans. “And I’m assuming that’s what it’s going to be Monday night. Again, it’s Monday night and coming off the game that they just had, they’re going to be ticked off.”