Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Sends Message to Bills QB Ahead of Chiefs Showdown

The Buffalo Bills (4-1) matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) is primed to be one of the most exciting games of the regular season, as the showdown between superstar quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes is expected to come down to the wire.

Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, sent a strong message to her love ahead of the highly-anticipated Week 6 matchup. “It’s game day,” she captioned a photo of her and Allen on her Instagram stories. “Loveeee you baby, got get ’em @joshallenqb,” with a hands-heart emoji.

While Williams sometimes travels for several of the Bills’ away games through the season, it appears she’ll be watching this AFC rivalry from home. On Sunday, October 16, instead of sharing pictures from Arrowhead, the 26-year-old posted an album on Instagram from the Bills victory of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. “well that was a good weekend… go bills ❤️💙,” she captioned the post, sharing several pictures from inside her suite at Highmark Stadium.

Before the start of the 2022 NFL season, while appearing on Kelly Stafford’s podcast, Williams opened up about her relationship with Allen. She discussed how they’ve known each other since they were eight years old, the year he “ghosted” her after she took him to the Sadie Hawkins dance, and how the future Bills star won her back while they were in college.

For those wondering when Allen will finally propose, Williams said there’s no rush. “What me and Josh always say: ‘What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained.’ Like we understand what we have. Everyone around us are going to say this, say that. When you’re married, when’s the baby coming. When have your baby, when’s the next baby coming. So we just always say that. We have a great thing going.”

Williams also understands things work on a different timeline when your partner is looking to capture his first Super Bowl ring and bring the Lombardi trophy to Buffalo for the first time in franchise history.

“Quarterbacks are so focused and so different in the sense of the way they think,” Williams said. “That comes first in their mind and I totally understand that. Apart from it, I feel like they have a timeline in their head. Like this has to happen before this, or whatever it is. So, you can try to make that happen… But really, I am so happy that we’ve been able to grow, like from moving in together four years ago, we’ve just grown so much. I can only imagine how much more we will continue to grow.”

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Is Also in Love With a Brittany

While the Bills/Chiefs rivalry fuels constant comparisons between the two stars, Allen and Mahomes have a lot in common. In addition to them both being the top two favorites to win this year’s MVP award, Allen is +200 while Mahomes trails with +450, their love life has some similarities, too.

Like Allen, Mahomes is also in love with a Brittany. The Chiefs superstar married his wife, Brittany Mahomes, in Hawaii in March 2022. The couple shares one daughter, Sterline, and has a son on the way.

Ahead of their rivalry re-match on Sunday, Allen and Mahomes only had positive things to say about one another. Mahomes said, “When you go up against the other great quarterbacks in the league you want to win, you want to compete,” on October 12. “Josh is a great guy. He’s a great quarterback. Physically talented, he can run, he can throw, he can really do it all. He’s a great dude, too.”

“Obviously, when we’re on the football field, we’re competing against each other, and we want to beat each other’s teams. But I have a ton of respect for him and the person he is.”

Allen shared a similar sentiment regarding his rival’s talent. “He’s a special football player and a special guy. Anytime he’s playing I think people are watching. … So, us being able over there to play them. … All that aside, we’re just trying to go out there and win.”

The Bills are Nearly Back to Full Health Ahead of Chiefs’ Matchup

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/NuWK5F0H8A — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 14, 2022

Oddsmakers have the Bills as 2.5 to 3-point favorites to defeat the Chiefs, and with such small margins, it’s a huge relief to see Buffalo’s injury list dwindle ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

While Kansas City’s defense will have a difficult time shutting Allen down without starting safety Bryan Cook (concussion), cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring), and defensive tackle Tershawn ‘Turk’ Wharton, the latter of whom suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the Raiders, the Bills look to be in pretty good shape. Friday’s injury report revealed that the team is nearly back to full health after several weeks with key starters out on both offense and defense. The only player pre-emptively ruled for the Bills’ road game against the Chiefs is backup wide receiver Jake Kumerow.

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer will be back in the mix, as well as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and cornerback Christian Benford. On offense, receiver Isaiah McKenzie is ready to go after suffering a concussion in Week 4, and tight end Dawson Knox returns after sitting out in Week 5 with a foot/hamstring injury.