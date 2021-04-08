Bills QB Josh Allen in Hot Water for Comments on COVID Vaccine

Josh Allen is undecided on whether to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and the stance has landed the Buffalo Bills quarterback in some hot water.

Allen was asked about the vaccine during an appearance on “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt.” The Pro Bowl quarterback said he had not made up his mind on whether to get vaccinated, leading to some backlash online and assurances from public health experts that it is fully safe.

Allen Speaks Out

Allen said during the segment that he has not gotten one of the more than 160 million doses doled out in the United States so far, prompting Brandt to ask if he planned on getting vaccinated.

“I don’t know. I’m still debating that,” Allen replied, via WGRZ.

The Bills quarterback went on to say that he would look at the issue with an open mind and do whatever was best for him.

“I’m a big statistics and logical guy. So if the statistics show it’s the right thing for me to do, I’d do it,” Allen said. “Again I’d lean the other way too if that’s what it said.”

JOSH ALLEN on 10 QUESTIONS‼️ –@JoshAllenQB’s vision of jumping thru tables during a Super Bowl parade -How much he thinks about the title game loss “Every day” -Blistering cantaloupe takes!🍈 -When’s the contract extension coming ⬇️ LISTEN & FOLLOW: https://t.co/eVfgHx8B7x pic.twitter.com/iQXTC6o6ts — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) April 7, 2021

Allen said he was taking precautions in his own life, mostly staying in and around close family and always wearing a mask when he goes out in public. The Bills quarterback appeared to support the league’s decision to leave the decision up to players, saying “everybody should have that choice to do it or not to do it.”

Allen Comes Under Fire

The stance did not go over well with everyone. Many called out Allen, saying he was casting doubt on a vaccine that they believed to be fully safe. Others said he could have taken the opportunity to show leadership and encourage people to take the vaccine.

Josh Allen's vaccine comments today weren't smart. You know it. I know it.

Despite a segment of #BillsMafia having trouble accepting Allen isn't perfect in every way, fumbles happen.

He'll take some heat today, maybe even get a vaccine by training camp and we'll all move on. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) April 7, 2021

In light of Josh Allen saying he doesn’t know if he’ll get the vaccine… please allow me to encourage everyone to get one. I’m fully vaxed and while I hoped a side effect would be that my tweets get better, they haven’t, so I wouldn’t worry about long lasting impact — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 7, 2021