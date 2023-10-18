Bills QB Josh Allen Delivers 2-Word Update on Injured Shoulder

Following the Buffalo Bills‘ 14-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, quarterback Josh Allen went straight into the locker to get X-rays on his throwing arm.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed to reporters after the game that Allen’s scans came back normal, but his decision to have a walk-through instead of a regular practice on Wednesday, October 18, raised some eyebrows.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the Bills $258 million star quickly shut down any worries that his shoulder injury was worse than he let on. “No concernment,” Allen said.

The 27-year-old was more concerned about cleaning up the team’s offense before facing the New England Patriots in Week 7, as they’ve struggled to get into rhythm over the past two games. “We’ll be ready to go,” he said.

When asked how he would describe the issue with his shoulder, “I would put it in the pain management [category], but it’s going pretty good.”

While it was assumed Allen got hurt after thrusting himself into the end zone fight late in the third quarter, he told reporters the injury actually happened in the second quarter, one hit before getting tackled by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, and briefly leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

Allen was officially listed as “limited” for Wednesday’s walk-through, but there are zero reasons to believe he won’t be starting when the Bills (4-2) travels to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots (1-5) on Sunday, October 22. The Wyoming alum suffered an elbow injury last season in Week 9, but never missed a game.

Josh Allen Addressed His Decision to Get Involved in the Giants’ Fight With an Injured Shoulder

Most offensive linemen have their quarterbacks' back. Josh Allen has his offensive linemen's back. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/I5jL4xsuo5 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 16, 2023



While Allen earned applause across the league for defending his right tackle, McDermott wasn’t exactly happy to see their franchise star get involved.

“He knows. He’s gotta be smart,” McDermott told reporters after the game. “But I’ll say this, we’re not backing down either. I don’t want our guys backing down, but 17 in particular needs to be smart. He needs to let everybody else fight the fight for him and he stays in the back.”

Allen seems to have heard his coach’s warning, even if he doesn’t fully agree with it. “Probably shouldn’t do it,” Allen said on Wednesday of his decision to get involved in the melee knowing his shoulder was tweaked. “But I got a lot of trust and faith for my teammates. So yeah.”

Sean McDermott Said Josh Allen Is Day-to-Day

Sean McDermott asked if there's any concern over Josh Allen's shoulder: "I'll know in a little bit — after today and seeing how he does there [in practice]. Always a concern. We've been around each other enough that he'll communicate if things raise to a certain level. Right… pic.twitter.com/qmtOkQW6o6 — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 18, 2023



McDermott isn’t jumping to any conclusions when it comes to Allen’s health. “I’ll know more, a little bit, after today and seeing how he does out there,” McDermott told reporters Wednesday. “We’ve been around each other enough that he’ll communicate if things raise to a certain level. Right now, it’s a one-day-at-a-time approach.”

As for the decision to do a walk-through, McDermott chalked it up to having the primetime evening game in Week 6. “Just a function of the schedule,” McDermott said. “I’m trying to make sure I’m giving the guys a chance to get their legs underneath them coming back from London and playing a late Sunday night game and not having a normal routine.”

In addition to Allen’s shoulder issue, Kaiir Elam (ankle), Dane Jackson (foot), Cam Lewis (shoulder), and Greg Rousseau (foot) were limited in practice. Those not participating included Ed Oliver (toe), Damien Harris, (neck-concussion), Quinton Morris (ankle),