Bills QB Josh Allen Delivers 1-Word Response to Critical Reporter

The Buffalo Bills did not put on an outstanding performance against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 11, but they did enough to snag another key divisional win in Week 14. The Bills are now 10-3 after defeating New York 20-12 and will hold onto their first-place standing in the AFC.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense made several mistakes, of which only some could be blamed on the freezing rain pouring down at Highmark Stadium. The Jets’ defense, even after losing superstar defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to a calf injury, kept Allen to just 147 passing yards, a new season low. His No. 1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, caught just three passes for 37 yards, season-lows for him, too.

WGR 550‘s Sal Capaccio tweeted, “Today was just the first time since 2018 and only the third time since 2009 the Bills won a game with 232 yards or less of offense. Both of the others were one point wins against the Titans (13-12 at home in 2018 and 14-13 at Tennessee in 2015).”

Overall, the Bills’ win over the Jets was ugly and Allen knew it. “We’re just trying to win games no matter how it happens,” Allen said during the postgame press conference, which prompted WIVB Channel 4 reporter Jerry Sullivan to say, “It doesn’t look like an offense that’s good enough to win a Super Bowl right now.”

“Okay,” Allen said in response. And that was it.

Asked about the #Bills offense struggling at times and “not looking like an offense that can win the Super Bowl,” Josh Allen had a simple response: “Okay 😐.” pic.twitter.com/drsbMaxc3m — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 11, 2022

Based on Allen’s body language, and the tone of his voice, it appeared that the 26-year-old superstar was having a very different response internally, but kept it inside. A video of the interaction quickly went viral on Twitter as fans and analysts had strongly mixed reactions to Sullivan’s statement.

While PR News editor Nicole Schuman tweeted, “I mean, Jerry is also not wrong,” a Buffalo Rumblings contributor wrote, “Jerry is very wrong. We just beat the 6th ranked defense. We aren’t gonna put up 50 on everyone.”

when you go to mcdonald's and they tell you the ice cream machine isn't working pic.twitter.com/JjdipRLz6a — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 11, 2022

One fan tweeted, “Jets defense made them look pedestrian. Reporter might not be too far off when the Bills play top defenses in the playoffs,” while another man wrote, “Revoke Jerry Sullivan’s press pass. Trying to kill the vibe after a hard fought division win in extreme conditions. The Bills offense ranked #3 in scoring and #2 in yards going into today’s game.”

Allen & Dawson Knox Delivered 2 of the Bills’ Biggest Offensive Highlights

The Bills’ offense didn’t look great against the Jets, but they powered through to get the win, and it’s that kind of tenacity that can lead Buffalo to the Super Bowl. While the Bills punted on their first five possessions, allowed a punt blocked for a safety, and went three-and-out three times in the fourth quarter instead of simply running down the clock, Buffalo never trailed behind the Jets.

Josh Allen does a 360-degree hurdle over a Jets defender. What does your QB do a first down? https://t.co/I3L1njfBgf — Emily Bicks (@MissBicks) December 11, 2022

During the Bills’ fourth straight victory, Allen, who committed zero turnovers against the Jets, once again showed that he’s willing to put everything on the line for the team. He delivered the most impressive hurdle jump over not one, but two Jets defenders to get a first down. “He’s like a creature from a different planet,” CBS commentator Tony Romo said after watching Allen’s heroic play.

The Bills/Jets game was scoreless for nearly the entire first half until tight end Dawson Knox delivered the first touchdown of the game, and boy, did he do it with style. With 26 seconds left in the second quarter, Knox flipped into the end-zone after catching a 24-yard dart from Allen, marking his third score of the season.

Knox, who finished against the Jets with just four catches for 41 yards, all of which came in the first half, was on the same page with Allen during his postgame press conference. “A win is a win, whether it’s by 1 or by 100,” he said.

The Bills will look to snag another key win when they face the Miami Dolphins in primetime on Saturday, December 17. When the two AFC East rivals played in Week 3, the Dolphins defeated the Bills 21-19.

The Bills Defense Destroyed Jets QB Mike White

If you look closely you can see Mike White's soul leaving his body pic.twitter.com/RmijABu7u0 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 11, 2022

Jets quarterback Mike White, who took over the starting role from Zach Wilson back in Week 11, struggled hard against the Bills’ defense. White recorded just 267 passing yards, and the Bills kept the Jets’ rushing attack to just 76 total yards, per SB Nation.

While White recorded more passing yards than Allen, the Bills’ defense sacked him four times, which included two huge hits, first from Ed Oliver, and another from Matt Milano, which caused him to exit the game twice with possible rib injuries.

Milano’s hit on White in the third quarter was so hard — he appeared to fold the quarterback in half, but the Jets starter somehow managed to return from the locker room and finish out the game. After the final whistle blew, however, White exited Highmark Stadium in an ambulance, however, he should be okay. NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport reported that Jets head coach “Robert Saleh told reporters that QB Mike White is headed to the hospital as a precaution. They announced two rib injuries and tests are for potential internal injuries.”