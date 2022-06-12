Bills QB Josh Allen Faces Backlash Over New Business Venture

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has quickly become one of the most beloved players not just in upstate New York, but in the entire NFL. However, the 26-year-old superstar faced some rare fan backlash following his latest off-the-field business venture.

Last week, Allen announced his partnership with DraftKings and Metabilia to launch his very own collection of NFTs, non-fungible tokens, which are “cryptographic assets on a blockchain technology with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguishes from each other,” as defined by Investopdia.com.

“‘Membership NFTs’ for Josh Allen will allow fans to chronicle his career and have access to exclusive memorabilia items,” the official press release stated, and on Sunday, June 12, Allen hosted a meet and greet in Buffalo for his new NFT collection.

Allen owns an equity stake in Metabilia, a start-up led by CEO Joseph De Perio, as reported by The Buffalo News‘ Jay Skurski. “Essentially, what we deliver is an opportunity for a fan to take part in the journey with Josh and profit from great things that happen,” De Perio told Skurski.

However, when Allen first announced his NFT partnership on social media, numerous fans were less than thrilled at the news. After he posted his “Series 1 Member NFTs” on Instagram, the comments section flooded with backlash.

“Josh come on 🤦‍♂️.”

“i love you so much josh but please say no to NFTs.”

“josh no!! 😭😭😭 don’t cheapen your brand.”

When Allen shared NFT Black Edition image on June 9, the criticism continued. “I love you josh but damn this the dark side of the force,” one person commented, while another fan believed this venture was so out of character for Allen that he wrote, “Josh blink twice if your in danger.”

Of course, there are still numerous people excited to purchase Allen’s NFTs. One fan tweeted, “He’s creating them for his fans. The ones that want to capture every big moment in his career. Plus the perks are amazing. This weekend they are doing a meet and greet with Josh. Plus the charity auctions will benefit the Buffalo community. You should check them out!”

First NFT purchased✅

Let’s go @JoshAllenQB

As for charity aspect of Allen’s digital cards, Skurski reported, “Metabilia plans to release a new ‘Member’ series of Allen NFTs each year. Proceeds from the 17th NFT in each series will benefit the Patricia Allen Fund at the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.”

The co-founder of Metabilia, De Perio, is accused in a lawsuit filed by Cypress Holdings in January of defrauding $1 million from investors in SportBLX, another company he co-founded, which aimed to ‘tokenize’ and sell shares of professional athletes.

However, De Perio told The Buffalo News that “he believes the lawsuit against him and the company in Manhattan federal court has no merit, will be dismissed and has nothing to do with Metabilia or Allen.”

NFTs Can Be Vulnerable to Various Scams Due to Its Unregulated Nature

How crypto and NFT scams work: @MunecatMusic explains wash trading, pump and dump and the rug pull. pic.twitter.com/kHG0DZKS6p — Dan Patterson (@DanPatterson) March 29, 2022

Due to a lack of regulation, the NFT market is “a place of opportunity for all types of scams,” as stated by WeLiveSecurity.com.

In January, a class-action lawsuit brought against EthereumMax, and its celebrity promoters, Kim Kardashian, Paul Pierce, and Floyd Mayweather. CNBC reported that EthereumMax “lost around 97% of its value since early June, leading some investors to label it as a ‘pump and dump’ scheme where scammers attempt to boost the price of an asset through false or misleading statements.”

The Art Newspaper’s Riah Prior reported investors in Evolved Ape NFTs lost $2.7 million during what’s called a “‘rug pull’ (where the liquidity in a token is removed by the developer, leaving other investors empty handed).”

Fans Also Commented on the Environmental Impact of NFTS

The weariness surrounding NFTs also stems from the digital currency’s environmental footprint. One Bills fan tweeted, “Stop ya know, damaging the environment and the HEAVY carbon dioxide release each time a token is exchanged. I don’t hate josh for this, I really understand it, but do some research before you start baby backing NFTs.”

NFTs take up so much energy because they’re hosted on blockchain technology in which “miners,” users who oversee each transaction, keep financial records secure. The Verge‘s Justine Calma reported, “As a result,” companies like “Ethereum uses about as much electricity as the entire country of Libya.

Performing this “proof of work,” generates a large amount of emissions, even just for one NFT. “This means that you can power a house in the United States for 4.7 days with the energy being used to mint an NFT,” Dexter Bano Jr., an advocate for environmental protection and technological advancement, told Vice in March.

However, there appears to be change on the horizon. NBA’s Top Shot, the league’s official NFT Marketplace, where fans can buy NBA highlights as NFTS, uses what’s called, “proof of stake,” Calma reported, which uses less emissions.

Allen is far from the only star athlete cashing in on NFTs. Tom Brady started Autograph, which recently added tennis phenom Coco Gauff to their roster of clients that also includes Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, and more.

