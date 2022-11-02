Bills QB Josh Allen Strongly Reacts to Buffalo’s New RB at Practice

Just minutes before the clock expired on the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday, November 1, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane finally landed his pass-catching running back, acquiring Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. In exchange, Buffalo sent over running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023.

The Bills newest running back attended his first practice in Buffalo on Wednesday, November 2, and quickly impressed quarterback Josh Allen. Syracuse.com‘s Matt Parrino tweeted, “On one play during practice today that went to Nyheim Hines, Josh Allen turned to Stefon Diggs and said, ‘Holy crap, he’s fast.’ Hines making plays already.”

After practice ended, Hines addressed the media for the first time as a member of the Bills, noting how he believes Buffalo is a “perfect fit” for him. “The offense, looking at it over the years, when my agent kinda told me to watch some of their film like ‘Oh, I can see it’… A quarterback that can run and gun… I even like the run schemes.”

“I am super, super thankful for this opportunity,” Hines said when asked how felt joining a Super-Bowl caliber team. “Wow, I mean… just going out there and seeing all those playmakers, watching them for the first time. Practice is crazy. It’s a high-powered offense and I just want to help this offense become more high-powered. Bring some speed and versatility. We have a lot of great playmakers and I hope to be the guy that helps.”

The NC State alum has a lot to offer the Bills on both offense and special teams. In seven games with the Colts this season, Hines has rushed the ball 18 times for 36 yards and one touchdown along with 25 receptions for 188 yards — and he’s done it while Sam Ehlinger took over for Matt Ryan at quarterback. As a punt returner during his NFL career, Hines has averaged 11.8 yards on 73 returns with two touchdowns, per Fox 59‘s Mike Chappell.

As for playing alongside Allen, Hines said it was pretty easy to switch from hating him to loving him. “Were up a couple times in the playoffs. And he makes a play and you’re like ‘God, I hate that guy because he’s so good. Now, I can say ‘God, I love that guy and he’s so good.’ It’s been amazing – you know he came in with me, we played him my rookie year. It’s amazing to see how much Buffalo has grown from 2018 to now… and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Hines Says He’ll Be ‘Studying A Lot’ to Get Ready for Jets Matchup in Week 9

While Beane couldn’t confirm whether or not Hines will be suiting up for the Bills’ upcoming matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 6, as it depends how fast Hines can acclimate to a new offensive system, the 25-year-old is doing everything he can to be ready to go.

The former fourth-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has spent his entire career with the Colts, so he needs to learn an all-new playbook and terminology. “It’s a challenge, I’ve only been in one system,” Hines admitted. “I’m going to be studying a lot. Probably not playing no X-box this week.”

“I’ll be ready to go Sunday, or whenever they call my number,” Hines added. The running back will wear jersey No. 20 for the Bills, which is Moss’ former number.

Hines Is Excited to Work Alongside Duke Johnson, Devin Singletary & James Cook

Hines wasn’t able to take the field on Wednesday until he passed his physical, and was stuck watching practice until the results came in. However, Hines said he was learning a lot simply by watching.

“When I was waiting, it didn’t feel like I was waiting because I was watching those guys. I’m going to learn a lot from Duke (Johnson), ‘Motor’ Singelary, and James Cook. I’m just the new guy here, so I’m just trying to fit in and learn.”

Hines also made it clear he’s happy to help as a receiver, rusher, or punt returner. “I’ll do whatever they ask me,” he said. “Just gotta learn the concepts first. But once I learn ’em, I’m really comfortable. I’ll know what to do. I know I can win on routes, I feel like I’ve proven that over the years. We’ve got a lot of great ball catchers. Hopefully, I can get in the rotation, get in the mix and touch the ball a little bit.

“But like I said, my goal is to come here and help the team win a championship and do that in any way possible even that means not touching the ball at all.”