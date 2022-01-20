Bills QB Josh Allen Tells NFL Analyst He Doesn’t ‘Give 2 S****’ [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills are laser-focused on taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round playoffs on Sunday, January 23, and quarterback Josh Allen is not wasting his energy thinking about anything else.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Allen was asked about how feels about “the lack of respect for the Buffalo Bills” from the league, and more specifically, how few players from the team were selected for the Pro Bowl this year, including him.

Allen said, “I mean I think as men, right, we want respect. I think that’s something that’s just in nature. We want the respect that we deserve. but at the same, I could give two s**** about all that.”

Do you guys talk abaht the lack of respect for the Buffalo Bills?? "We want the respect that we deserve but at the same time I could give 2 shits about all of that.. I'm so focused trying to win football games for this team" ~@JoshAllenQB#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/SSUUAKS9Kb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2022

“I am just focused on being the best quarterback for this team, the best teammate I can be, and trying to win football games for this team.

“But again, Our defense, yea. no pro bowlers? And they’re No.1 statistically in every other category. It’s a little mind-boggling. And all of sudden you see po [Jordan Poyer and Micah [Hyde] being all-pro guys. It doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense.

But at the same time, we’re so internally motivated here in Buffalo. And we wanna win for each other and that’s what we plan on doing.”

Dion Dawkins Also Spoke About Blocking Out Outside Disrespect: ‘Eff Everybody’

The #Bills offensive line took its fair share of heat through most of this season. Now they're playing best ball with Dawkins-Bates-Morse-Williams-Brown as the combo. The mindset of that group simple. "F everybody." pic.twitter.com/ACuCJujBaq — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 20, 2022

Dion Dawkins, one of the two Bills players that did get selected to the 2022 AFC Pro Bowl roster,(along with wide receiver Stefon Diggs), also had a strong message about blocking outside noise and criticism.

The Bills’ offensive line was blamed for a lot of the team’s issues in the first half of the season, but Dawkins said during his press conference on Thursday that they don’t need anyone’s approval now that they’re performing well.

“The world dropped us, ya know? It dropped us on our head and it was just that could pick each other up,” Dawkins said. “We, as a unit, know that. It’s literally just — no disrespect, but it’s just eff everybody and just focus on ourselves.

"F everybody." Dion Dawkins on #Bills confidence and mindset right now. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 20, 2022

“We don’t need anyone to tell us that we’re good or we’re doing a good job. That’s all us. Like, I’ll tell Mitch [Morse] he’s doing a great job and Mitch’s gonna tell me that I’m doing a great job. I’ll tell Spencer [Brown]… and it’s just going to keep going around in a big circle.”

The Chiefs are 2.5-Point Favorites to Win on Sunday

The Bills vs. Chiefs matchup this Sunday is arguably the most highly-anticipated game of the weekend. While the Chiefs head into Sunday’s game favored by 2.5-points, per CBS Sports, Allen and the Bills will be fighting to the death to beat Kansas City.

Last year during the AFC Divisional Round, the Chiefs defeated the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium by a score of 38-24. However, in Week 5 earlier this season, Buffalo crushed Kansas City 38-20.

With two explosive quarterbacks leading their offense, and both rosters basically at full health, Sunday’s game is primed to be quite the showdown.

