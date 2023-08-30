Bills QB Josh Allen Leaks ‘Big Deal’ News on Stefon Diggs in Interview

While the Buffalo Bills front office had the difficult job of chopping their roster down to the 53-man limit by the league deadline on Tuesday, August 29, the players who made the team had their own mission, deciding who would be captains for the 2023 NFL season.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, August 30, Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaked a bit of news that succinctly put to bed any concerns that the adversity regarding wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason was still lingering, or an issue in the locker room.

“He was just voted captain today. I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say that,” the 27-year-old quarterback confessed.

Speaking for much of Bills Mafia, “That’s huge! That’s a big deal,” McAfee responds, noting the seismic shift from where the Diggs situation was a few months ago to now.

“For everybody else,” Allen says. “For us, there was no doubt. The energy and the juice he’s had this training camp and as we’re going into the season, it’s an all-time high. I actually love playing with him. We’re going to continue to grow and get better. And I think this is going to be our best year yet. I really believe that.”

Allen says he “never had a worry” that his No. 1 wide receiver would not be his teammate this year. “I think between me and him, our communication is at all time high. Just understanding some our concepts better. Making sure we’re talking and having an open line of communication.”

While the Bills caught a little bit of flack for naming nine captains last season, it looks to be another large group this year with so many seasoned veterans on the squad. Allen is a lock to be a team captain again, while Von Miller, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Mitch Morse are expected to earn the “C” patch again, too.

Stefon Diggs Opened Up About Being Named a Team Captain for the 3rd Year in a Row

The 29-year-old receiver does not take the title of captain lightly. Diggs told The Buffalo News on Wednesday, “This is my fourth year with the Buffalo Bills, and this is my third star I got. I got named a captain again. So, it means a lot to me.”

“It means more now,” Diggs continued. “When it first happens, it’s like you’re wide-eyed and bushy-tailed, like, ‘Damn, my teammates admire my work ethic and respect me.’ And now at this point, building off that, it’s like I’m earning that respect each and every year, to be a leader and be somebody that they can count on for leadership. And that’s on and off the field, as far as how you lead by example.”

“I wanted to do everything right,” Diggs said, “And be a baller.”

Stefon Diggs Ripped Stephen A. Smith’s Report Stating the Bills WR ‘Wants Out’



During an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on August 21, Smith said all the hype surrounding their AFC East rival, the New York Jets, is letting Buffalo “off the hook,” because more should people be discussing Allen and the Bills’ continuous playoff failures.

Smith says this is why Diggs angrily “stormed out and didn’t want to talk to nobody” after their postseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and why such “friction” spilled into training camp.

“Brother wants out by the way,” Smith claimed. “I’m just telling you what I know, I’ve got my own sources. Brother wants out. He don’t want to be in Buffalo anymore. I have my sources. Stefon Diggs got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone because he’s lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills. That’s right! I said it. I’m telling you want I know. They can deny, but I have my sources.”

“But he’s not going to force his way out,” Smith continued. “He knows he’s got to be there and he’s got to perform. But he ain’t feeling the Buffalo Bills the way he once did because he feels there’s a window of opportunity they may have missed out on. Josh Allen has got to show them that that’s not true.”

Shortly after the video clip went viral, Diggs clapped back at the report. He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “100% not true. I don’t know who the source 😒 is but I thought i nip this s*** in the bud already.” Diggs then posted, “Rocking wit my dawgs… Bills mafia ❤️💙 through and through !!!”