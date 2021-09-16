Bills: Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs ‘BFF’ SI Magazine Cover Revealed

Much has been written about the close friendship between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his No.1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, so it’s easy to understand why Sports Illustrated Kids featured the famous duo on the cover of ‘The BFF Issue’ for September/October.

The magazine outlet tweeted a picture of the bright yellow cover, featuring Allen giving Diggs a piggyback ride with the blurb, “These Bills buddies have Buffalo dreaming big.” Immediately after the cover photo was posted, it quickly went viral with retweets.

“No two better guys for the BFF issue,” Buffalo Bills’ reporter Maddy Glab tweeted. Despite the cover being for a kids’ magazine, adults commented, “How do I… get a copy of this?” while another man joked, “Time to replace my wife’s lockscreen pic of the kids.”

Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen are the BFFalo Bills leading off our friendship issue! pic.twitter.com/itedpRCfLf — SI KIDS (@SIKids) September 16, 2021

“How can I get a poster of this?” another person commented, while most Twitter users just kept asking, “How the f*** do I get a copy of this?” For the record, fans can pick up a copy of the magazine at local newsstands.

Stefon Diggs: “He worked his A**… oops I mean his A-word off…”

😂😂😂 The chemistry between him & Josh Allen is unmatched… pic.twitter.com/md8jXTIbOJ — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) January 17, 2021

Allen was smitten with Diggs before even officially joined the team. “He’s a big-time player and he’s got the respect of every defense out there,” Allen said in April 2020. “When he can run routes and double move and get open and consistently make plays, that becomes a quarterback’s best friend.”

Diggs & Allen Are Both Team Captains for the 2021 NFL Season

While Allen was named as a team captain for the second year in a row prior to the start of the 2021 season, this is the first time Diggs has earned that honor. The 27-year-old receiver, while playing with his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, was considered toxic to the locker room — missing practices and meetings, publicly airing his grievances about the team.

During a press conference on September 8, Diggs admitted that at the end of his tenure with the Vikings in 2019, he wasn’t the best teammate.

“Coming from my old team — I hate talking about old stuff — but up to me wanting to leave and go to another place, I was a good teammate,” Diggs said. “It wasn’t until I wanted to do something else is when I became a bad teammate.”

Stefon Diggs understands why he caught the reputation as a bad teammate on way out of Minnesota. He looked at the #Bills as a fresh start. "When I get there I'll show them who I am and we'll go from there." Now, for the 1st time ever – – HS, college, pros – – he's a captain. pic.twitter.com/b1r9pQvUiC — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 7, 2021

Diggs was aware his reputation preceded him after the Bills acquired him, and he’s grateful that his new team didn’t ice him out.

“Coming here I had a fresh start,” Diggs continued. “It was fair for people to make their assumptions or their assessments from the outside looking in. That’s fair. I just look at it as, when I get there, I’ll show them who I am, and we’ll go from there. As far as my new chapter with my new team, things are going pretty good.”

Allen & Diggs Are Looking to Bounce Back with a Win in Week 2

Even though the Bills have been 7-1 against the Miami Dolphins since Sean McDermott took over as head coach in 2017, neither Allen nor Diggs are taking anything for granted following the team’s disappointing 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills routed the Dolphins 56-26 last season, and Allen is expecting to face a team wanting nothing more than sweet revenge. “We’re focused on going into a hostile environment and trying to execute,” he said on facing the Dolphins in Week 2.

Diggs, who was only targeted 13 times but led the team with nine receptions for 69 yards against the Steelers, is ready to have more of an impact in Week 2. “We just got to execute at a higher level,” Diggs said. “We did some things well; we didn’t do some things well. When you watch the tape it’s never as bad as it seems and it’s never as good as it seems.”

Buffalo faces off against their AFC East rival at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on September 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

