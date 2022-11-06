Photo of Bills QB Josh Allen’s Upside Down TD Move Goes Viral

During the first half of the Buffalo Bills‘ matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 6, quarterback Josh Allen scored not one, but two rushing touchdowns.

Allen’s second score, a 36-yard run to the house marked his 35th career rushing touchdown, the Bills’ PR account tweeted. “Allen is now tied with Steve Grogan and Randall Cunningham for the 8th most rushing TDs all-time by a QB and trails Mike Vick (7th – 36) by one rushing TD.”

While Allen moving up in the history books is impressive to see, his gymnastics move after scoring is what caught viewers’ attention. The 26-year-old rolled over his back and pushed up into a handstand and a photo of his celebration quickly went viral on Twitter.

NFL analysts and fans gave the picture the meme treatment, turning his legs into the “V” of MVP while 13WHAM reporter Dan Fetes tweeted of the photo, “Hang it in the Louvre.”

josh allen mvp status locked in

Bills reporter Maddy Glab simply tweeted, “OMG” while 13 WHAM sports anchor Jenna Cottrell shared the photo and wrote, “that Josh Allen experience 😤😤😤.”

Allen finished the half going 13-of-22 passing for 163 yards and one interception. He rushed for a total of 61 yards. WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan pointed out, “So, 224 of the Bills’ 254 total yards” belonged to Allen.

Allen Previously Went Viral for Jumping Over a Chiefs Defender

Allen has already gone viral several times this season for his on-field athleticism. Back in Week 6, with less than two minutes in regulation, Kansas City had a 3-point lead when quarterback Allen leaped over a Chiefs defender to secure the first down and then found his tight end, Dawson Knox, for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

Allen discussed the viral moment while appearing on Kyle Brandt’s Basement on October 18, and revealed that the big hurdle over Chiefs safety Justin Reid left him pretty black and blue. The 26-year-old superstar, who finished the game with 329 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, made it clear he’s not looking to make that leap again any time soon.

“It’s very smilier to Ricky Bobby. You know, ‘I’m in the air and it’s no good,'” Allen said, quoting one of his favorite movies, Talladega Nights. “So, it just kinda happens. It’s like a split-second deal that I’ve done a few times in my career now. And at some point, someone is going to catch on and try to flip me in the air. I gotta be smart when I do it. I try not to do it too often, but it seems to come out once a year.”

"What does it feel like to leap over another grown man?"@JoshAllenQB talks about the play that helped beat the Chiefs and the camera angle he still NEEDS to see.

— Kyle Brandt's Basement (@KBBasement) October 18, 2022

When Brandt asks Allen if at some point before or after the leap he’s thinking, “Oh, dude that was such a sick highlight,” the Wyoming alum said he was only thinking about on the massive bruise he accrued and keeping his focus on winning the game.

“We’re in a two-minute drive. We gotta figure out a way to score here,” Allen answered. “As I jumped over him, I got a huge bruise on his butt. I landed right on my butt and slid for a little bit. There’s a camera angle, and I don’t know if anybody got it yet, but made straight eye- contact with this camera angle. I kinda wanna see my own face, becuase I didn’t make any emotion at all. I just got up and went back to the huddle. Again, just kinda being locked in into the moment there.”

The Bills Were Without 2 Key Defensive Starters in Week 9

Gameday roster & inactives:

The Bills entered Week 9 favored to defeat the Jets by 12.5 points, however, quarterback Zach Wilson kept the game competitive. With 8:20 left in the third quarter, Buffalo was only up 14-10.

However, it should be noted the Bills’ defense was missing two key performers, superstar linebacker Matt Milano and All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer. While cornerback Tre’Davious White warmed with the team at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, he was officially made an active scratch just before kickoff.

If the Bills win on Sunday, it will be Buffalo’s first five-game win streak during the regular season since 2020, per Bills reporter Maddy Glab.