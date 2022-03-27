Bills QB Josh Allen Shuts Down Trevon Diggs’ Attempt to Recruit Brother

NFL free agency has been so crazy over the past few weeks that even jokes about superstar players possibly jumping ship to another team have people pausing with concern. So, when Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made a plea for his brother, Stefon Diggs, to join him in Texas, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was quick to shut it down.

Diggs is Allen’s No. 1 target, and the franchise star made it clear that he doesn’t want to head into the 2022 NFL season without the two-time Pro Bowler by his side.

Trevon Diggs tweeted on Saturday, March 26, “Ive always wanted to play on the same team as my brother. 14 to dallas would be 🔥.”

ESPN’s official Twitter retweeted the Cowboys cornerback’s message and wrote, “Could you imagine?” Within 10 minutes of ESPN’s tweet going up, Allen replied with a one-word answer for the sports outlet, “No.”

No. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 26, 2022

The fan reaction from this exchange on Twitter was hilarious. While numerous Bills Mafia members said they’d agree to a trade that landed Trevon Diggs in Buffalo, other people just had fun reacting to Allen’s response.

trevon diggs: 14 to dallas would be 🔥 josh allen: pic.twitter.com/OdJvZ7N6KZ — Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) March 27, 2022

Cowboys fans were 100% in on the elder Diggs brother coming to Dallas, tweeting photos where they’re both wearing Cowboys jerseys.

“Stefon Diggs requests a trade to Dallas” Cowboys Front Office: pic.twitter.com/iWKt5Q6Fhy — The Star Vision (@TheStarVision) March 26, 2022

Despite the cornerback’s speculative tweet, it would be a wildly surprising turn of events if Diggs was somehow traded to Dallas this offseason. Diggs joining Buffalo hasn’t just been great for Allen, but for the receiver himself.

The Maryland alum has made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years since leaving the Minnesota Viking in 2020. Diggs finished the 2021 NFL season with 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. In 2020, he caught 127 yards for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill’s Massive Contract Brought Up the Need for the Bills to Restructure Diggs’ Contract

Last week, the Miami Dolphins shocked everyone by prying Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill out of Kansas City. In order to pull off the trade, the Dolphins made the 28-year-old the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted, “The #Dolphins are signing Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $75 million extension as part of the trade from the #Chiefs, per source. So he’s now under contract through the 2025 season at $23.8M per year overall.”

Hill’s insanely huge contract ups the bar for what top receivers will expect in the future, which is why NFL analysts have been encouraging the Bills for months to make Digg’s re-signing and extension a priority.

Urgency over Diggs’ contract arose after superstar receiver Davante Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders, as there’s fear that Diggs, who’s the same age as Hill, will price out of the Bills’ cap the longer they wait.

Bills GM Said He Wasn’t In a Hurry to Restructure Diggs’ Deal

Brandon Beane appears in no hurry to do a Stefon Diggs contract extension. I know that seems to worry many of #BillsMafia, but it doesn't the #Bills GM. "I don't see that being an issue." pic.twitter.com/OT723ItkM6 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) March 18, 2022

After signing eight-time Pro Bowl Von Miller to a six-year $120 million contract, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked during a press conference on Friday, March 18, if or when he’d restructure Diggs’ deal. Beane answered by saying that he was in no rush to get that done right now.

“We’ve got Stefon for two years. We know that. We’ll, at the right time, we’ll work with his reps and see if there’s something to be done that makes sense to him. It’s gotta be fair and gotta makes sense for him. But Stef has been great.

“He reached out to Von [Miller] on the recruiting process… He’s a winner. He’s all-in on winning. And sure, everyone wants to get paid but he wants to be on a winning team. And I think he’s been the best version of himself so I don’t see that being an issue.”

