Bills QB Josh Allen’s Tweet After Chiefs Win OT Coin Toss Goes Viral

Watching the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 30, caused not just Buffalo Bills fans to suffer some PTSD, but quarterback Josh Allen.

After Harrison Butker tied up the game at 24-24 as the clock expired, the Chiefs once again won the coin toss, which caused Allen to tweet out a rare one-word message: “Pain.”

After the Bills playoff game against the Chiefs went into overtime, which was also forced by a key kick by Butker, Buffalo lost the coin toss, which meant Kansas City got the ball first.

During the Chiefs’ first drive, Mahomes continued to dominate over Buffalo’s defense, which struggled to contain the former Super Bowl MVP throughout all of regulation and clinched the win with a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

Bills linebacker also tweeted following the Chiefs coin toss win. Andre Smith tweeted, “PTSD,” and “I just got mad all over again.”

However, Kansas City didn’t fare as well against the Bengals as they did against the Bills. For the first time since the Bengals 1988 season, Cincinnati will move on to play in the Super Bowl.

While it was a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Chiefs, Allen put on an absolute show. He completed 27-of-37 passes for 329 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 68 rushing yards. Overall, during Buffalo’s two consecutive postseason games, he scored 9 touchdowns and zero interceptions, which is a first in NFL history, per The Buffalo News’ Jason Wolf.

Bills Long Snapper Also Tweeted After the Chiefs Won the Coin Toss

Allen wasn’t the only Bills player hate-watching the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and the Bengals. Buffalo’s long snapper Reid Ferguson couldn’t believe Kansas City again won the coin toss after pushing the game into overtime.

“Gotta be a weighted coin,” Reid tweeted, a brief message which also quickly went viral.

Bills analysts also chimed in following the Bengals’ upset win over the Chiefs. USA Today’s Bradley Gelber tweeted, “Guessing Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott might watch this game a couple times this offseason.”

Allen Didn’t Complain or Blame the NFL’s Overtime Rules After the Bills Loss

The fact that Allen, one of the league’s most dominant quarterbacks, didn’t even get a chance to touch the ball in overtime, had fans and analysts on Twitter calling for the NFL to change up the overtime rules.

After the Bills season came to an abrupt on Sunday, January 23, Allen wasn’t looking for sympathy. “The rules are what they are and I can’t complain,” he said. If it was the other way around we’d be celebrating. We didn’t make enough plays tonight.”

“I’m proud of our guys and how we battled… Obviously, it hurts,” Allen admitted. “We don’t like feeling like this. Especially back-to-back years at the same place. So, we’ve got to find a way to get better next year and to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

