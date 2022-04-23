Bills QB Josh Allen’s ‘Perfect’ Suggestion for Buffalo’s First-Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen doesn’t always tweet, but when he does, it’s usualy a one-word message and always packs a punch.

So, when the team’s official Twitter account asked their 1.3 million followers what position the Bills should target first in the 2022 NFL Draft, they probably weren’t expecting an answer from Allen.

While analysts across the league have pored over each and every direction the Bills might swing with their No. 25 overall pick, Allen offered up an answer so ridiculous that it went viral.

On Saturday, April 23, Buffalo’s Twitter account shared an article discussing the “Three Popular Positions for the Bills to Go After” in the first round. They captioned the tweet, “Wide receiver, cornerback and…??”

In response, Allen tweeted the name, “Matt.” While numerous fans didn’t instantly recognize the photo Allen tweeted, it’s a picture of the Matt avatar from Wii Sports, a character first introduced to the Nintendo world in 2006, per Meme.Fandom.com. “He’s the “only CPU to have championship status in more than one discipline, being the hardest NPC to beat in Boxing and Swordplay,” the website states.

In 2018, Matt became a popular meme as a character “depicted as a supernaturally powerful being,” GameRant.com reported. “One, for instance, depicted him as the cover image for an article listing ’15 Characters Who Could Defeat Thanos,'” the website noted. With such a fantastical background, it’s easy to understand why Allen suggested Matt as the perfect multi-position threat for the Bills to target in the draft.

Most NFL Analysts Predict the Bills Will Select a CB in Round 1

If the Bills don’t make a trade for a veteran such as James Bradberry prior to April 28, analysts across the league agree that it would make the most sense for Buffalo to select a cornerback in the first round.

“I think the corner group has some pretty good depth there, especially at the bottom of the first,” NFL Network’s Marc Ross told Bills reporter Maddy Glab. “With the offseason addition of Von Miller and just looking at the landscape, I think your receiver group is good enough right there. So, I think the corner position definitely could be upgraded.”

Glab noted that Buffalo taking a corner is “the highest mocked position” for the Bills in the first round, especially since Levi Wallace signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tre’Davious White’s status for that start of the 2022 NFL season remains unknown.

As for which corners the Bill could target at No. 25, ESPN’s Mel Kiper suggested on the First Draft podcast, “I like Daxton Hill from Michigan. I like him as a great overall defensive back, slot corner, (he) tackles, gets after the quarterback. If they stay where they are, Andrew Booth Jr. from Clemson.”

“They’ve got to get a corner at some point in the first couple of rounds,” Kiper continued. “But that kid Daxton Hill to me, 5-star recruit out of high school, number one safety, flies to the football, great speed, great awareness, tremendous versatility.”

Numerous Analysts Have Also Predicted the Bills Swerve & Draft a Top RB in the First Round

The Bills are in dire need of a cornerback but are also in the market for a receiver, offensive guard, and yes, a running back. On April 13, Cover 1 reported that one of the most-sought running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft, Breece Hall, visited Buffalo, a player that many analysts predict could be taken in the first round, per ESPN‘s Draft Predictor.

Earlier this month, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicted the Bills will select Hall in the first round, and on April 21, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said during a conference call that he championed such a move:

Breece Hall, the running back from Iowa State, to me is by far — would be the best running back on their roster if he were to go there. I think you’ve got an offense that’s going to go out and get a bunch of leads with how explosive they are, I think getting somebody that can finish the game, I think Breece Hall gives you that ability.

While drafting a running back so early is considered a too-risky of a move by many, Jeremiah said it’s the “right move “provided your team is ready to win right now,” and the Bills are “a championship-caliber team right now. You draft a running back, every single one of those carries you would think for the next four or five years is going to be a meaningful, valuable carry.”

