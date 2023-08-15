Video of Josh Allen Yelling at Teammates During Presser Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills had what was arguably their most fiery practice on Tuesday, August 15, as several players threatened to fight one another, including an intense scuffle that made quarterback Josh Allen irate.

WGR 550‘s Sal Capaccio tweeted, “There was a big melee and at one point someone had a helmet and was swinging it over top of the pile. Allen and Tyrel Dodson (who got into it with Spencer Brown at the start) had a VERY heated exchange when everyone separated.”

News 4 Buffalo reporter Heather Prusak noted how “Allen was livid” seeing Dodson swinging his helmet around, “screaming at him to cut it out. Dodson stormed off and LB coach Bobby Babich had to go calm him down.”

During a press conference after practice, Allen was asked how these kinds of scuffles affect the team. While Allen simply chalked up the intensity as “both sides wanting to be great” and noted these types of practices actually “make your team better” — he couldn’t finish his thoughts before another verbal exchange broke out in the background.

I thought today was the most heated day of training camp. So I asked Josh if he thought there was some added intensity today & as he was finishing answering the question….wait for it….there was more bickering in the background from the offense & defense #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/to9ZJ7lNjz — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 15, 2023

The 27-year-old agreed that Tuesday’s practice had “maybe the most constant” flow of fights. “It’s expected. it’s deserved,” he says, before Allen stops talking and a huge smile appears on his face. His teammates are arguing too loudly to keep talking.

“And it’s still continuing,” a reporter says with a laugh. Allen replies, ‘Yeah, exactly.” Allen takes a beat and then yells, “Hey!” to those fighting off-camera and viewers can hear someone immediately yell back, “Oh, I’m sorry, bruh. I’m sorry,” in a genuinely apologetic tone.

The video quickly went viral as fans and analysts reacted to Allen’s style of silencing his teammates. Buffalo Rumblings host Anthony Marino commented, “The ‘hey!’ at the end is like when I yell at my kids for bickering,” while a woman tweeted, “Big dad yelling at the kids to keep it down energy 😆😅.” A fan reacted, “That’s a damn leader if I’ve ever seen one.”

While it’s not clear what was being yelled in the background, ESPN‘s Alaina Getzenberg noted, “I walked out to the presser as the last 20 seconds of this clip were happening. Thoughts were being shared!”

Stefon Diggs Got Into It With Both Siran Neal & Taron Johnson

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was involved in not one, but two incidences at Tuesday’s practice. WROC-TV‘s Thad Brown tweeted, “Diggs talks trash a lot. For good reason. Today, Neal got PBU (pass breakup) on Diggs. Nice play. And gave it back to 14. They were near D sideline so more DBs joined in. Seemed just regular stuff but Diggs eventually had to be escorted away by Mitch Morse.”

But the fight didn’t stop there. “Neal and Diggs were still going at it after practice,” Brown noted. “Got nose to nose at one point walking off the field. Kept on yelling almost all the way to the locker room. Still likely just practice, getting competitive stuff.”

Capaccio tweeted, “Later Diggs threw a big block on Taron Johnson who didn’t like it. The two had a long discussion after practice that ended with a handshake/slap.”

Josh Allen Says Fights at Practice Have No Effect on Team Culture



As for these fights at practice boiling over into a true point of contention between teammates, Allen says there’s nothing to worry about. The locker room remains strong and united.

“I think it’s well understood on this team that everything that happens within the white lines, stays within the white lines. We love each other. This is a team that gets along extremely well. Our locker room is fantastic. We spend a lot of time outside the facility together.

“But at the same time, we’re grown men and we want to win. We don’t want to give the defense anything and the defense doesn’t want to give us anything. I’d be worried if it was the opposite, to be honest.”