Bills Advised to ‘Call Josh McDaniels’ to Help Fix Buffalo’s Offense

The Buffalo Bills (5-5) are doing everything they can to save themselves the embarrassment of missing the playoffs.

Less than 12 hours after losing 22-24 to the Denver Broncos, Bills head coach Sean McDermott fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on November 14. While Dorsey wasn’t the reason Buffalo fell to Denver, the Bills offense has been an inconsistent mess for weeks.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks lost. He leads the league with 11 interceptions. The offense ranks second in giveaways (18). In order to quickly fix whatever’s broken with Allen and Co., Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggested the team hire disgraced former Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels.

Breer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The Bills should call Josh McDaniels about coming in (or working remotely) as a consultant for the rest of the year. McDaniels and Brian Daboll coached together going all the way back to the ’90s at Michigan State. And Josh knows how to get the most from a QB.”

McDaniels is possibly the most polarizing figure in the NFL. But Breer believes he could thrive in a more specific role.

“Developed Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jacoby Brissett, and all three became starters,” he posted. “Got, by far, the best year out of Mac Jones’ three as a pro. It didn’t work out as a HC. But if you don’t think Josh McDaniels can coach quarterbacks, you’re blind.”

The Suggestion to Hire Josh McDaniels Was Met With Immediate Backlash

Josh McDaniels had this.. Darren Waller.. Josh Jacobs.. and Hunter Renfrow at one point Couldn’t win shit pic.twitter.com/378wAg4Acm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 13, 2023

While there is a vacant quarterbacks coach position in Buffalo after Joe Brady was promoted to interim offensive coordinator, it’s hard to imagine Bills general manager Brandon Beane calling McDaniels to fill it.

SI’s Richie Witt surmised, “McDaniels’ reputation is in shambles. It’s not just that he is 20-33 in four seasons as a head coach. It’s more so how he spectacularly flamed out of jobs with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.”

Breer’s suggestion for the Bills to hire McDaniels was slammed for several reasons, especially considering what the Raiders gave up to get rid of him. McDaniels still had four years left on his fully guaranteed $60 million contract when he was fired on October 31.

Raiders owner Mark “Davis isn’t worried about money,” sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “He’s worried about putting together a winning organization, which is what led to this week’s shakeup, costs be damned.”

Considering McDaniels’ track record outside of the Tom Brady years with the New England Patriots, many people weren’t buying he gets “the most” out of a quarterback. And based on FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer‘s concerning report of what went wrong inside the Raiders locker room under McDaniels, there should be concern over bringing him into what’s already a tense, fragile situation in Buffalo.

Josh Allen Must ‘Help’ Joe Brady Formulate a Plan to Defeat the Jets

Dorsey wasn’t fired because for one glaring issue or mistake, but an overall failure to deliver a consistent offense that can play complimentary football.

McDermottt told reporters on November 14, “I think scheme is one thing, right, but sometimes it’s in the margins too, so you’ve got to look at both, look at the broader picture of everything. Fundamentals, technique, overall energy of the offense in this case.

“A certain level, a certain DNA of the offense and mindset. I think that’s important, right. Running plays is one thing, but how you run them is another. And the pride that you take in doing things the right way. It’s never just one thing, but you’ve got to evaluate the total package.”

Brady was given just five days to turn the offense around before facing the New York Jets in Week 11. If the Bills can’t defeat the Jets (4-5) at Highmark Stadium, the playoff hunt will come to a close.

McDermott is counting on Allen to help the new offensive coordinator find that spark. “It’s Josh’s responsibility and job to come out and help Coach Brady formulate the game plan and come out and execute the game plan, and take care of the football and be our offense more than anything.”