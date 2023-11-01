Bills GM Breaks Silence on Trading Struggling 1st-Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills took a swing to land cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers on October 31.

While the Bills were expected to include cornerback Kaiir Elam in a trade package, who’s been a healthy scratch in five of the last eight games, the team’s 2022 first-round pick is sticking around. In the deal, Buffalo sent Green Bay a 2024 third-round pick in exchange for Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke to reporters on Wednesday, November 1, and discussed the team’s plan with Elam, who was benched in favor of practice squad call-up, Josh Norman, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, and moves farther down the depth chart with Douglas on the team.

WUFO Sports Muki Hawkins posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Teams of interests for Kaiir Elam services were 49ers and Chargers a 3rd round pick was the offering,” but Beane said there was “zero” consideration to trade the 22-year-old cornerback.

“We’re going to stay with him,” Beane said. “We still know that Kaiir can play.”

Despite head coach Sean McDermott giving no excuses for Elam’s benching or poor performance, Beane revealed that Elam has been dealing with a “nagging ankle” injury.

“Not everything has been perfect,” Beane noted, discussing how some players don’t click until Year 3 in the NFL. The Florida alum is in the second season of his four-year, $13.69 million rookie contract.

“I’m still very hopeful,” Beane said. “Kaiir is here working hard. He’s doing everything. He’s been getting treatment pretty much around the clock when he’s here. He’s a pro. He wants to do well.”

The Bills May ‘Shut Down’ Kaiir Elam With CB Rasul Douglas in Buffalo



With Douglas in Orchard Park, Buffalo is considering putting Elam on injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least four weeks.

“We’re discussing whether to shut him down or not and let it heal,” Beane said. “He has been a scratch, I wouldn’t say he’s been a 100% healthy scratch… We’re looking at everything. Now that we have Rasul coming in, maybe shut him down and let the ankle calm down a bit.

“This game requires confidence and things like that and if things don’t go well, your confidence naturally drops a bit and all that. You’ll have to ask Kaiir where there’s at.”

Elam didn’t address the media on Wednesday, but it’s safe to assume his confidence has taken a hit. He was only activated after cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 4. Elam failed to impress against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 and was benched midway through the fourth quarter in favor of Ja’Marcus Ingram, a former undrafted free agent elevated from the practice squad.

McDermott said neither rust nor injury was an excuse for the former No. 23 overall pick’s performance. “No,” McDermott told reporters. “You’re playing, you’re expected to play and perform well, regardless of whether you’ve played or been active or inactive the week before, and guys have done that over the years.”

Kaiir Elam Is Dedicated to Making Things Work in Buffalo

Kaiir Elam asked if it's frustrating he doesn't get more chances to play. "God has a plan. I have faith that I can help this team win."#Bills pic.twitter.com/k50JzxYXgC — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 8, 2023

After it was clear that Elam had permanently lost his job to Christian Benford, the team’s sixth-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft, he told The Buffalo News that he’s committed to getting back out there.

“Of course,” he answered when asked if he was still looking to make things work in Buffalo.

“It’s the team that drafted me. I love (general manager) Brandon Beane and his belief in me and I love the town of Buffalo. The people here, I’ve never been anywhere like this, where the people really care. I’m going to continue to work my butt off. This is the team that took a chance on me, believed in me, and drafted me. I think I can help us win. I just have to keep competing.”