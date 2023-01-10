Josh Allen’s Top-Pick Offensive Coordinator May Leave for New NFL Job

When former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll left to become the head coach of the New York Giants in January 2022, it was a crushing blow for quarterback Josh Allen not just because the two were incredibly close, but because he was a key factor in the 26-year-old’s exponential growth since he was drafted in 2018.

Allen quickly made it clear that his No. 1 choice to take over Daboll’s vacant role was already inside the building and pushed the Bills to promote passing coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to be their new offensive coordinator, which they ultimately did.

The #Bills have promoted Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator. Josh Allen gets his guy.

While the offense has been a bit of a rollercoaster this season, Dorsey has helped lead the Bills to finish the season 12-3 during his first year in the elevated role, and such success hasn’t gone unnoticed. On Monday, January 9, NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport tweeted, “The #Panthers have requested to interview #Bills OC Ken Dorsey for their vacant HC job, source said. Dorsey has kept the offense rolling in his first year at the helm.”

Dorsey, who caught the nation’s attention with his viral outburst following the Bills loss to the Miami Dolphins back in Week 3, like so many people in the Bills organization, has a history with Carolina. Prior to joining the Bills’ staff in 2019, Dorsey spent five years as the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach (2013-2017).

Ken Dorsey is putting in the work with Josh Allen holding onto the football. #Bills

Like Daboll, Dorsey has been a huge factor in Allen’s improvement. As stated in the 41-year-old’s staff bio, “During his first season working with Allen, Allen tallied the biggest improvement in QB rating (+17.4) of anyone in the NFL in 2019.”

It’s easy to understand why Allen feels a strong connection with Dorsey, as he’s a former professional quarterback himself. Dorsey, who was drafted out of Miami by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft, played with San Francisco through 2005. In 2006, he was signed by the Browns, where played through 2008.

Panthers Won’t Be Interviewing a ‘Large Group’ for the Vacant Head Coach Position

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer announced during a press conference on Monday that they have no plans to interview “a large group” of candidates, per SB Nation, but Dorsey will face major competition to become the team’s new head coach.

To Review: The official list for the #Panthers coaching search so far: Interviews conducted:

MON 1/9 Jim Caldwell Permission Requested:

Ken Dorsey (Buf)

Ben Johnson (Det)

Mike Kafka (NYG)

Shane Steichen (PHI) A league source confirms… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 10, 2023

Rapoport reported that the team has also invited Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, while NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero tweeted that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is also in consideration. According to Pro Football Talk, “Former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and former Colts coach Frank Reich,” are in the mix while owner David Tepper “has had a conversation with University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks, who took over after Matt Rhule was fired in October, is also in consideration, per The Athletic.

Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier Wants to Become a Head Coach Again

During the offseason, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier didn’t hesitate to admit that he wanted to get back to being a head coach after getting overlooked by the Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bears. Back in 2010, Frazier became the interim head coach for the Vikings after Brad Childress was fired, a position he held through December 2013. And while he’s thrived in Buffalo, organization, the Bills have continuously had a top-ranked defense since his arrival in 2017, Frazier wants another chance to be at the helm.

“I’d be lying if I told you that I felt like it would take this long to have that opportunity come along, especially after some of the success and particularly the most recent success we’ve had in Buffalo,” Frazier said on the AP Pro Football Podcast on June 30, 2022. “So it’s discouraging in some ways, but you just have to be able to control what you can control. I’m going to do the very best I can and help us to have another good defense in 2022 and help the Buffalo Bills win as many games as we can and put us in a position to compete for the world championship.”

The former ’85 Bears legend has already been linked to the Denver Bronco’s vacant head coaching position.