Former Bills’ LB Retires After First Practice at Saints Training Camp

After it looked like former Buffalo Bills linebacker Kiko Alonso was making his prodigal return to the NFL, the team’s former second-round pick from the 2013 Draft has decided to hang up his cleats for good.

On August 4, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that after not playing for two years, Alonso was headed back to the Saints. “Alonso worked out for New Orleans this morning and is expected to sign, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. “He hasn’t played since 2019, but is in shape and the Saints will take a shot given his familiarity.”

On August 5, the team announced that they signed the 6-foot-3, 239-pound linebacker, but it seems one practice was enough for the University of Oregon alum.

WWLTV Sports’ reporter Brooke Kirchofer tweeted on Saturday, August 6, “Alonso has retired, per source. The #Saints brought him in for one training camp practice, after playing the 2019 season in New Orleans. He’s decided to hang it up after 6 seasons in the #NFL.”

Alonso’s career started off strong after the Bills drafted him as their No. 46 overall pick. After signing a four-year, $4.3 million contract as a rookie, earning the title of NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in September. After starting all 16 games, Alonso finished the season with 159 tackles, four interceptions,four pass deflections, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Alonso Was Traded to the Eagles In Exchange for LeSean McCoy

Unfortunately, Alonso only played one season with the Bills. During his sophomore year, Alonso suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and was ruled out for the rest of the season, a devastating blow considering he had placed second in The AP’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, per ESPN.

In March 2015, the Bills traded Alonzo to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for superstar running LeSean McCoy. Landing McCoy, who signed a five-year, $40 million contract with Buffalo was a huge boost for the franchise. He finished his first year with the Bills with 203 carries for 895 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, along with 292 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

McCoy absolutely went off during the 2017 NFL season and helped Buffalo end its 17-year playoff drought. “Shady” finished the regular season with 1,138 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Alonso Last Played During the Saints Wild Card Playoff Game in 2019

Kiko Alonso has retired after six seasons in the NFL, per @brookechesney pic.twitter.com/gqext2M86y — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 6, 2022

After one season with the Eagles, Alonso spent three years with Miami Dolphins, where he racked up a total of 355 tackles. However, Alonso was traded to the Saints in September 2019 in exchange for linebacker Vince Beigel.

During the Saints’ NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Minnesota Vikings on January 6, Alonso suffered a torn and ACL for the third time in his career. In November 2020, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers but was ultimately waived by the team after a failed physical.

