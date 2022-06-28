New Statement on Bills Owner’s Health Shuts Down Death Rumors

Two weeks ago, the owners of the Buffalo Bills, couple Terry and Kim Pegula, revealed devastating news ahead of the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

In a statement provided to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on June 14, the Pegula family offered the following statement: “Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.

“We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy.”

Spectrum News 1 Buffalo reporter Rachel Hopmayer reported, “Per patient information representative, I can confirm that Kim Pegula is hospitalized in the ICU at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional.”

Two days later, NHL commissioner Greg Bettman offered a positive update concerning Pegula’s recovery, as the duo also own the Buffalo Sabres.

“Thankfully, she has made progress over the last few days, and has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side,” Bettman said, as reported by The Buffalo News. “I ask that you continue to keep Kim and the Pegula family in your prayers, and ask that you respect their need and desire for privacy.”

Sincerely hoping Kim Pegula is going to be alright. We haven’t gotten an update lately and I don’t like it. — Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) June 26, 2022

Since then, there haven’t been any public updates regarding Pegula, 53, and unfounded rumors claiming the Bills owner had died started circling on Twitter on Tuesday, June 28. On Tuesday evening, the Pegula family delivered another statement Schefter, succinctly putting an end to the gruesome online rumors.

Updated statement from the Pegula family on Bills’ Owner and President Kim Pegula: pic.twitter.com/rohJQ1JSnT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2022

The Pegulas wrote, “Kim is processing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy at this time.

Bills Mafia Defended Kim Pegula’s Privacy on Twitter

Stop with the Rumors about Kim Pegula. Have some damn respect. No one knows the truth right now. Stop tagging her. Leave the family alone. They will share info when they are ready too. #Billsmafia — Jared Forcucci…. (@ThatBillsDude) June 28, 2022

Few franchises have as dedicated fan bases as the Bills and before the new statement was even released, people were going to bat over the unconfirmed rumors concerning Mrs. Pegula’s health.

One Bills Mafia member tweeted on Tuesday, “Whoever is saying/spreading the @KimPegula rumors stop the s***. Have some common decency for Kim, her family and friends…be better than that,” while another fan wrote, “To anyone who is saying @KimPegula is dead without a legit source. F*** YOU!!!!”

Sean McDermott & Josh Allen Sent Kim Pegula Prayers & Well Wishes

Terry and Kim Pegula, who married in 1993, bought the Bills in 2014 after the original owner, Ralph Wilson, who purchased the team for $25,000 in 1959, died at the age of 95, per Sports Illustrated‘s Michael McCann.

When the news first broke that Mrs. Pegula was ill, Bills head coach Sean McDermott got emotional during his press conference. “In my mind, they’re the best owners in the NFL,” McDermott said, per Bills Wire. “And I’m probably biased but that’s how I feel in my heart. I think if you look at what they’ve done for Western New York.”

“What they’ve done for this organization and for the multiple organizations and companies that they own around here,” McDermott continued. “And then personally, what they’ve done for me and my family, I don’t know that I’ll ever be able to repay them. So, we love them. And more than anything, we just want to be there for him right now.”

Josh Allen says the entire team is praying for Kim Pegula and asks that others do the same. He says the team was surprised to find out today that Kim is dealing with a medical issue. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gzhgTnvhrm — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) June 14, 2022

Bills quarterback Josh Allen also sent the owners a message. “We’re all praying for them, and we appreciate everyone in the community praying for them as well,” Allen said, per ESPN on June 14. “She’s done so much for our organization, and we all love her so much. Again, as a team we’re saying our prayers, and we just ask that you guys do the same for us, please.”

