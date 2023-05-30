Leslie Frazier Finally Breaks Silence on ‘Reasons’ for Bills Departure

When the Buffalo Bills announced back in February that defensive coordinator and assistant head coach was Leslie Frazier was stepping away for the 2023 NFL season, the move came as a surprise.

Not only was the timing was odd, as coaching staff changes traditionally happen immediately following the conclusion of a team’s season, not over a month later, but the Bills have had a top-ranked defense every year since Buffalo first hired him 2017.

Initially, there were rumors of possible retirement, but his recent participation in the NFL’s Coach Accelerator program showed that the 64-year-old is committed to making a comeback as a head coach.

While NFL analysts debated whether Frazier’s sudden exit was forced, or if he simply needed to “take a breath for a minute,” as general manager Brandon Beane told reporters at the NFL combine, the veteran coach finally spoke out on his mysterious departure while speaking to Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer.

“I think my reasons for stepping away were the right reasons; I feel good about it,” Frazier said. “It just gives me a chance to see things from a different perspective, get recharged again and reenergized. I’m gonna go watch some teams in their OTAs, will probably do the same thing again in training camp, go visit some clubs as well. And then in the fall, I will really begin to take a look at what’s happening around the league, make sure I stay up on any new trends, anything that’s changing.”

With Frazier gone, the Bills will look toward head coach Sean McDermott to work double duty as defensive coordinator for the 2023 NFL season.

Leslie Frazier Admitted Being Unemployed ‘Was Hard’ At First

After five years as a player for the Chicago Bears, nine seasons as a college coach, and 24 seasons coaching in the NFL, Frazier admitted that adjusting to life without an incredibly demanding job was not easy.

“Man, early on, this is the third month. So for me, that first month or two, it was hard, man, just trying to find my rhythm and getting used to having free time,” Frazier said. “It’s been so long, more than 30 years, since I haven’t been on a schedule this time of the year. So it was a challenge just trying to figure out what to do with myself.

“But over the last three or four weeks, things have gotten a lot better as far as me being organized in how I want to spend my time. And I’m thankful for it, just very, very thankful that I can do this. I’m so grateful that I’m in a position where we can step back and not be sweating about finances. So, just very thankful.”

Leslie Frazier Is ‘Hoping’ an Owner Gives Him a Shot at Head Coach

As for whether he gets hired to be a head coach next year, Frazier says he’s at peace either way. “I really feel good about where I am.”

“Hopefully, an owner will give me a chance to talk to him about an opportunity,” the ’85 Bears legend said. “If that doesn’t happen, I’m good. I’ve had a good career. I’m good. My goal is to be a head coach. I know I don’t have much time left, I’m at an age where it seems like owners are going younger and younger, but I think I have some things I can bring to the table. We’ll see what happens.”

In 2010, Frazier became the interim head coach for the Minnesota Vikings after Brad Childress was fired, a position he held through December 2013. Frazier told ESPN in September 2022 that despite his success with the Bills, he believes his experience as a defensive coordinator has been a deterrence.

“I don’t want to say that I’m OK with it where it doesn’t matter anymore,” Frazier said when asked young coaches with offensive backgrounds getting hired over veteran coaches with defensive backgrounds. “You’re disappointed that people get that narrow-minded and only believe that I gotta hire this young offensive mind to lead my team because I’ve got this young quarterback, but [it’s the owner’s] team.”