Patrick Mahomes Digs Bills’ Josh Allen Over Heartbreaking Playoff Loss

Patrick Mahomes may be Josh Allen’s teammate this week, but he’s not letting the Bills quarterback off the hook for Buffalo’s crushing playoff loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes and Allen are teaming up for The Match, a televised golf competition where they take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. While the younger quarterbacks and their more seasoned counterparts have engaged in plenty of trash talking leading up to the event, Mahomes also couldn’t help getting a dig in at Allen for the heartbreaking manner in which the Bills lost to the Chiefs in January.

Mahomes Needles Allen

Ahead of The Match, the competitors sat down to answer some questions about their careers, including their biggest fear. As Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com noted, Mahomes went back to last year’s playoffs to find one for Allen.

“Patrick Mahomes asked to guess/name his teammate’s biggest fear. He said Josh Allen’s biggest fear is probably a coin toss,” Parrino noted.

Mahomes referred to the ill-fated overtime coin toss that gave the Chiefs possession and led to their win. After Allen put the Bills in the lead with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Mahomes and the Chiefs raced down the field to tie the game, then won the overtime coin toss and never looked back. They scored on the opening drive, winning the game and prompting a backlash so sharp that it led the league to change its overtime rules to give both teams a chance with the ball.

Mahomes had some good things to say about Allen as well, predicting that he would win a league MVP one day.

Mahomes says Josh Allen is next to win MVP 🏆 #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/XgBZ0lYrn9 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 1, 2022

Allen Keeps Sense of Humor

Though the playoff loss may still sting, Allen has found some humor in the situation in the past. When he appeared at the NFL Honors before Super Bowl weekend, Allen made light of the rule disparity that cost the Bills a chance at returning to the AFC Championship game for a second straight year.

HE SAID WHAT HE SAID‼️ 📺: #NFLHonors 9PM on ABC + NFL Network pic.twitter.com/UC1IR9h7ox — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 11, 2022

“This is so much fun. A show like this, you just want it to go on and on and on and on and on. Am I right Josh Allen?” host Keegan Michael Key said to Allen during a segment of the televised award show.

“Or you just end it in a way that makes sense, is fair and gives everyone an equal opportunity to win,” Allen replied.

For most Bills fans, the real heartbreak of the divisional round loss came from what happened before the coin toss. Allen’s late touchdown to Gabriel Davis with 13 seconds remaining appeared to give the Bills a victory, but the Chiefs marched down the field in two quick plays to get into field goal range.

After the loss, Bills head coach Sean McDermott hinted that there was a breakdown on special teams, with kicker Tyler Bass sending the kickoff into the endzone for a touchback, and then on defense when Mahomes was able to find soft spots in the zone.

“We can just execute better, and that starts with me and goes all the way down,” McDermott said, via SI.com. “I don’t want to get into specifics right now. I’m really proud of the guys and their effort. Obviously [the Chiefs] made a couple of plays down the stretch. So I’ll just leave it at that right now.”

