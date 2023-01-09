Titans Invite Bills Director to Interview for Major NFL Job Opening: Report

While the Buffalo Bills (13-3) are preparing to face the Miami Dolphins (9-8) in the Wild Card round on Sunday, January 15, teams around the league who failed to make the playoffs are wasting no time in starting to rebuild for next year.

With Super Bowl hopes still intact, Bills Mafia doesn’t have to worry about a slew of coaches and staff members getting the axe on what’s known as “Black Monday” in the NFL. However, Buffalo’s success this past season also makes key members of the organization top picks to fill these vacant roles. On Monday, January 9, NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport reported that Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott may soon need a new Senior Director of Pro Scouting.

Rapoport tweeted, “Source: #Bills Senior Director of Pro Personnel Malik Boyd will interview for the vacant #Titans GM job. Has a great reputation.” Boyd has been with the Bills organization since 2017, and was promoted to his senior position just before the start of the 2022 NFL season. Considering the franchise has made it to the playoffs in five of the past six years, it’s not difficult to see why the former Minnesota Vikings defensive back is a hot commodity.

We've hired Malik Boyd as our Director of Pro Personnel. Background on the veteran scout and former player: https://t.co/wyM01gjF0d pic.twitter.com/lVfXfpeyFn — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 17, 2017

However, there will be competition for the job. Rapoport reported that Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears are being considered, along with in-house candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort. Texans Wire reported in December 2020 that Boyd was in consideration to become Houston’s new general manager, but the team ultimately hired Nick Caserio, who had 20 years experience with the New England Patriots.

Before joining the Bills franchise, Boyd spent twelve seasons working with the Arizona Cardinals. He started as a scout in 2015 before getting promoted to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting in 2016.

The Bills Would Receive a Compensatory Draft Pick if Boyd Gets Hired as the Titans’ GM

Bills have two very deserving FO members, Malik Boyd & Terrance Gray, taking part in the NFL’s Front Office Accelerator program To incentivize their development, the Bills would receive two 3rd round picks if either Gray or Boyd are hired as General Managers #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UYjlvzwwnM — Greg Cover 1 🏈 (@GregTompsett) December 12, 2022

Boyd is a member of the NFL’s inaugural Accelerator Program, an organization created to “provide rising people of color and women front-office prospects with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club owners and executives,” per the league’s website, and to create more diversity in top roles.

If Boyd gets hired, the Bills stand to get incentives, as the NFL passed a resolution in 2020 to reward teams when it comes to minority coaches and front-office staff getting elevated with other franchises.

NFL.com reported, “Teams that lose a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager job with another team will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years. If a team loses a minority coach and an executive to HC and GM roles, that club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for three consecutive years.” Draft pick compensation is eligible if the person has been employed with the organization for at least two years. Boyd has been with the Bills for six years.

Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier Is Also Expected to Take Interviews

Boyd is not the only Bills staff member expected to take interviews, as defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is continuously on other teams’ radars. During the offseason, Frazier opened up about getting overlooked for the head coaching job by the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and Chicago Bears.

Back in 2010, Frazier became the interim head coach for the Vikings after Brad Childress was fired, a position he held through December 2013. And while he’s thrived in Buffalo, organization, the Bills have continuously had a top-ranked defense since his arrival in 2017, Frazier wants another chance to become a head coach.

“I’d be lying if I told you that I felt like it would take this long to have that opportunity come along, especially after some of the success and particularly the most recent success we’ve had in Buffalo,” Frazier said on the AP Pro Football Podcast on June 30, 2022. “So it’s discouraging in some ways, but you just have to be able to control what you can control. I’m going to do the very best I can and help us to have another good defense in 2022 and help the Buffalo Bills win as many games as we can and put us in a position to compete for the world championship.”

The former ’85 Bears legend has already been linked to the Denver Bronco’s vacant head coaching position.