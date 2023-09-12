Mark Sanchez Trolls Bills QB Josh Allen Over New ‘Butt Fumble’

Josh Allen’s fumble on Monday Night Football looked vaguely familiar to former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback struggled against an aggressive Jets defense in the team’s 22-16 loss on September 11, committing four turnovers including a fumble that appeared somewhat similar to Sanchez’s notorious “butt fumble” from 2012.

During the game, Sanchez took to Twitter to troll Allen while recalling his own infamous play.

Mark Sanchez Turns the Tables on Josh Allen

Sanchez’s “butt fumble” took place in a Thanksgiving Night game against the New England Patriots in 2012, when the Jets quarterback tried to scramble after a busted handoff and ended up running straight into the backside of offensive lineman Brandon Moore. Sanchez fumbled, which the Patriots then recovered and ran in for a touchdown.

Josh Allen just ran into his own guy and fumbled… weird 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) September 12, 2023

Allen suffered a similar play in Buffalo’s Monday Night Football loss. After the Jets scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to tie the game at 13, Allen bobbled a shotgun snap and tried to run forward, colliding with tight end Quintin Morris and fumbling. The Jets would recover and go on to kick the go-ahead field goal.

MADNESS AT METLIFE. JETS BALL!!!#BUFvsNYJ on ESPN pic.twitter.com/0cL8h8vhXx — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

Though Allen led the Bills to a field-goal drive to tie the game and force overtime, the fumble — along with the quarterback’s three interceptions — proved costly as they failed to take advantage of Aaron Rodgers’ injury and lost 22-16 in overtime.

Josh Allen Puts the Blame on Himself

After the game, a visibly frustrated Allen blamed himself for the loss and said he took too many unnecessary risks with the ball.