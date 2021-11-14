Bills Guard Tweets NSFW Message to Matt Breida After Touchdown

The Buffalo Bills were looking to bounce back in Week 10 following an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and during their very first drive against the New York Jets on Sunday, they did something they weren’t able to do last week: get into the endzone.

During the first quarter, quarterback Josh Allen looked to be in complete control, connecting on three first downs before hitting running back Matt Breida with a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Not only was this play the first time Buffalo has scored on their very first drive of the game since facing the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season, per Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino, but it was the first touchdown for Breida since he joined the Bills.

Immediately after the 26-year-old running back scored, Bills guard Jon Feliciano, who was. put on injured reserve after suffering a calf strain against the Miami Dolphins, tweeted a strong NSFW message to his teammate.

“LETS GO!!!” Feliciano tweeted. @mattbreida my [expletive emojis] DAWG!!!”

This early score was exactly what the Bills needed after their offense collapse against the Jaguars. Last week, Buffalo had 9 drives and none of them produced a touchdown.

Head Coach Sean McDermott Has Pleaded for the Bills’ Run Game to Improve

Even before the 2021 NFL season, the Bills’ biggest concern was their weak run game. When the team’s quarterback is the second-best rusher thus far this season, there’s clearly an ongoing problem with the backfield.

“I don’t think it’s just been the last couple of games; start with the first game (against Pittsburgh). Look at that film,” McDermott said. “Go back to last year at the end of the season in particular. So yeah, that’s where we’re at. I thought we’d be further along. I thought that we would have progressed in that area.

“As far as running the football, you’ve got to have the threat at least of being a two-dimensional team,” McDermott said after their loss in Jacksonville. “And I think we experienced that earlier in the season. We experienced it (Sunday) again. That’s not a healthy place to be.”

Starters Devin Singletary and Zack Moss continue to be highly unproductive. Together, they’ve combined for 182 yards rushing and a 3.37 average per attempt, as reported by Democrat and Chronicle.

Allen Speaks Very Highly of Breida

Breida signed with the Bills as a free agent this summer, but before playing against the Jets, was only active for the first two games of the season. Before Sunday, he’s only tallied 12 snaps against the Steelers and the Dolphins, telling four touches for four yards.

Allen, however, is a huge fan of Breida and was confident he could step up to the plate in Week 10.

“He’s as consistent as anybody on this team, same attitude each and every day. Obviously he wants to be on the field, as does anybody. I expect him, when he gets an opportunity if it’s this week, next week, whenever, for him to step up and make some plays for us because he’s a heck of an athlete, he’s got game-breaking speed and he can do some different things for us.”

