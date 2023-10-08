Insider Reveals Devastating Update on Bills LB Matt Milano’s Injury

The Buffalo Bills trip across the pond to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars turned out be quite a disaster. In addition to losing 25-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday October 8, the Bills All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano suffered a serious injury.

Milano, one of the best defensive not just in Buffalo, but in the entire league, hurt his right leg after colliding with teammate, Leonard Floyd, and Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little. While Floyd was able to eventually return to play, Milano required assistance getting off the field.

After getting evaluated, the 29-year-old was carted off toward the locker room, per GMFB’s Jamie Erdahl, and taken to get X-rays. While it wasn’t captured on camera by NFL Network’s broadcast in London, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted, “Milano had a full cast on his leg from his shin to his thigh, indicative of a potentially major injury.”

A few hours later, Rapoport shared another update, confirming Bills Mafia’s worst fears. The league insider posted, “Milano suffered a fractured leg and is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in today’s loss, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. They are checking on the ACL. MRI coming, but missing the rest of the season is likely. One of the NFL’s best LBs.”

Matt Milano Right knee injury, not a great view. Need a better view before identifying what it could be. Ruled out quickly, not great. #Bills pic.twitter.com/Thon0w3oRd — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 8, 2023

Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s comments during his postgame presser didn’t sound promising. “It’s a knee and lower leg injury. It’s not looking good,” McDermott told reporters after the game, which doesn’t sound like a promising update. Bills safety Jordan Poyer said during his press conference, “I just heard the news about Matt, and it’s tough,” but didn’t go into specifics.

The Bills already lost All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season, so if Milano is indeed done, it will be a devastating blow for Buffalo’s defense.

Last season, Milano recorded 99 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, two fumbles recovered, 1.5 sacks, and a pick-six. Thus far this season, Milano recorded two interceptions, two passes defensed, and 15 total tackles.

The Bills Chose to Keep Matt Milano Over Tremaine Edmunds

In March, the Bills signed Milano to a two-year, $28.3 million extension, which will keep him in Buffalo through the 2026 NFL season. The Bills chose to preemptively extend Milano over keeping linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

To understand just how important Milano is to the Bills defense, Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did a swell job ahead their Week 3 matchup against Buffalo.

Bieniemy said during a press conference on September 21, “Let me give Mr. Milano his flowers. He is a beast. I am a fan of his. Over the years we’ve played, I can’t speak enough volumes for him because first of all, he probably doesn’t get the respect that he should. He flies all over. He makes a number of tackles throughout the course of the game. On top of that, he can cover. And then in that scheme, he’s just a key integral part in what they do.

“And you’ve got to understand, I’ve known (former Bills defensive coordinator and assistant head coach) Leslie Frazier for well over half my life. I’ve known (Bills head coach) Sean McDermott for well over half my life. So, I understand the position that that kid is playing. All the accountability that falls on his shoulders… And then when it’s all said and done, he’s going to find a way to make a play.”

The Bills Defense Is Heavily Banged Up

The Bills defense wasn’t even close to 100% before kickoff on Sunday. Against the Jaguars, Buffalo was playing without Christian Benford, Greg Rousseau, and Shaq Lawson. While linebacker Von Miller was cleared to make his season debut, he was kept on a pitch count and only played one snap.

After Milano left the game, starting tackle DaQuan Jones suffered a pectoral injury and did not return. Bills corner Taron Johnson briefly exited the game after his foot got stuck in the turf while trying to tackle Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Johnson told reporters in the locker room that he was blessed to avoid a serious injury, and slammed the field conditions in London.

#Bills Taron Johnson R & L knee injuries. 1st video, Johnson hits his R knee, came up limping. Returned. 2nd video, foot gets caught in turf, knee looks to hyperextend. Was able to walk it off & return. Got lucky w L knee. He was critical of the turf after the game. pic.twitter.com/Naehy2yTOZ — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 8, 2023

“The turf was terrible,” he said. “I don’t know why we’re playing on stuff like that. There were really, really bad injuries” on the field today. The crazy thing is, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium does have grass, but they switched over to turf for Sunday’s international matchup. “I know!” Johnson said.

Throughout the game, left tackle Dion Dawkins, edge rusher Kingsley Jonathan, and defensive tackle Ed Oliver also exited the game to get looked over by trainers for various injury scares, however, they were all able to return to the game.