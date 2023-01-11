Bills Head Coach Drops Huge News on All-Pro’s Return Ahead of Playoffs

Following one of the traumatic weeks in NFL history, the Buffalo Bills have received some incredible news. Not only was Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo General Medical Center to continue his recovery at home, but head coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday, January 11, that they opened the 21-day return window for safety Micah Hyde.

Hyde suffered a herniated disc in his neck during the third quarter of the Bills’ win over the Tennesee Titans back in Week 2 and was officially placed on injured reserve on September 24, which seemed to effectively put an end to his season. On October 12, Hyde underwent surgery to repair the herniated disc, which has a six-to-9-month recovery.

However, McDermott said during a press conference that Hyde will start practicing today, news which seemed impossible just a few months ago. While there’s a lot to celebrate regarding the 32-year-old’s prodigal return, “You never count Micah Hyde out,” McDermott said, the Iowa alum will not play during the team’s Wild Card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, which is his main concern.

“This is not a soap opera. We have a game to play this week and that’s what we’re focused on,” McDermott said.

In an interview with The Atheltic‘s Joe Buscaglia just before Thanksgiving, Hyde left the door open for a possible return. “I would love to. I would love to. We’ll see,” Hyde said. “It’s not really up to me. It’s kind of up to the doctors. Historically, no. But I’m not dealing with… those are other people, other situations. So, we’ll see what happens.”

In late December, Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the possibility of the former fifth-round pick from the 2013 NFL Draft returning this season. “Haven’t ruled anything out,” Beane said. “But I think it’s still too far off to really know whether that’s a real possibility.”

We’ve activated the practice window for Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/AJzcuo7Haj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

The Bills also opened up the 21-day window for wide receiver Jamison Crowder. The veteran broke his ankle during the Bills’ Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and hasn’t played since. Crowder’s been on IR since October 8, 2021.

If Hyde is able to return and play during the Bills’ journey to the Super Bowl, Buffalo will be getting a huge boost on defense. And if Crowder can make it to the active roster, quarterback Josh Allen will get another key weapon on offense.

Hyde Admitted “It’s Been Frustrating’ Not Being Able to Play, Taking Things ‘Day By Day’

'Coach' Micah Hyde continues his work off to the side of Bills practice.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fK4wgUTh1H — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 21, 2022

Prior to getting injured this season, Hyde had only missed three regular seasons in his entire NFL career, per ESPN‘s Alaina Getzenberg. While Hyde has taken on an active coaching role during his recovery, it doesn’t quite fill the void of suiting up and playing.

“It’s been frustrating, but at the same time, you know, my role is a little bit different, so it’s been rewarding in a sense, too,” Hyde told ESPN. “Just to be able to see a lot of guys that I play a lot of ball with continue to ball, but also some young guys go out there, make a name for themselves… I still have that same mindset of how to beat this team, but at the same time, not being on the field and having a coach’s perspective on each game has turned on some light bulbs in my mind.”

“I’m not a coach and I’m a player, but I’m not able to play, so I’m able to coach,” Hyde continued. “I love where I’m at right now, but obviously, that’s not like a career that you can do long-term. So, I’m just taking it day by day, and I enjoy the coaching aspect right now.”

Hyde’s wife, Amanda, celebrated her husband’s return on Wednesday with a special on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “I’ve see the work you’ve quietly (but diligently) put in, and I’ve witnessed a different Micah over the last few months — a Micah with something to prove, and my God, that mf is scary!!! I’m so damn proud of you! Your grace and strength is unmatched. Welcome back 23!”

The Bills are Highly Favored to Beat the Dolphins With Tagovailoa Ruled Out

The Bills will play their third matchup agains the Dolphins this season on Sunday, January 15. And while the two AFC rivals have split the series thus far, it will be a much different playing field when the Bills host Miami at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 15, as Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed on Wednesday that they will be playing without starting quarterback Tua Tagolvailoa, per NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport.

Buffalo was favored to defeat Miami by 11.5-points on Sunday, but with Tagovailoa out and third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson expected to get the start while backup Teddy Bridgewater works through an injury, they are now considered 13-point favorites.

Ever since McDermott took over as head coach, the Bills have gone 3-0 in playoff games in Orchard Park.