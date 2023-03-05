Bills Named ‘Preferred Destinaton’ for Eagles Pro Bowl RB: Analyst

The Buffalo Bills run game has been a point of contention for years and while the team may look to draft a running back like Bijan Robinson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it seems more likely that general manager Brandon Beane will prioritize selecting an offensive lineman or wide receiver instead.

Being approximately $20 million over the salary cap makes it difficult to add top talent in free agency, but according to Bleacher Report‘s Alex Ballentine, Buffalo may restructure a contract or two to add Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders.

“Sanders is coming off his most productive season to date,” Ballentine wrote. “He not only broke the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, but he had 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now, he hits the open market looking to get paid on a second contract in a crowded market,” as Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Raiders’ Josh Jacobs are also set to hit free agency.

MILES SANDERS HAS HIS SECOND TD OF THE DAY 😤 Eagles back in front 🦅 (via @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/GrOShOGkQY — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2023

While Ballentine believes the former second-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft could be a “good fit” for the Bears, “if Sanders wants to keep playing for a contender, then the Buffalo Bills might be his preferred destination. Josh Allen is a running quarterback, but there is also the opportunity to play a bigger role in the passing game after Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 84 targets last season. Sanders only saw 26 with the Eagles last season, but he proved he can be a reliable receiver with 50 receptions for 509 yards in his rookie season.”

Sanders Is Looking to Get Paid This Offseason

While Sanders has expressed his desire to stay in Philadelphia, he also wants to get paid. Sanders posted a message to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman on his Instagram Stories on February 21, reiterating a quote he gave to ESPN in January: “I love you Howie. I hope you love me too.”

The Penn State alum is projected to receive a two-year, $14.4 million contract, per Spotrac.com, and it’s not clear if Philadelphia will pay up. “Returning to the Eagles would obviously be nice for Sanders. He has proven success in their system, and they have one of the best offensive lines in football. The problem is that the organization appears to be high on Kenneth Gainwell, and they have too many impact free agents to prioritize Sanders,” Ballentine surmised.

Miles Sanders reiterating his desire to stay in Philly. He’s an unrestricted free agent, with Spotrac projecting his worth at $7 million per year. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/avT1sLIiwu — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) February 22, 2023

Roseman gave Sanders high praise while speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine on March 2. “Miles is a heck of a player, heck of a person.” Roseman said, “We haven’t even seen everything Miles can give this team. Obviously, he’s been really productive. I know he wants to get in the end zone, as well. But I think the best is yet to come from Miles.”

However, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes that “if his usage in Super Bowl LVII was any indication, there is zero percent chance he will be returning to the Eagles in 2023.” During the Eagles’ 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, “Sanders had just seven carries for 16 yards against the Chiefs, and with a massive extension for Jalen Hurts looming, Philadelphia can’t afford to spend on a running back—not with an inexpensive player already on the roster in Kenneth Gainwell.”

Should the Bills Pony Up to Sign Sanders?

While speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that while he was happy with the run game toward the end of the season, there’s definitely room for improvement. “There was also some times when I felt like our quarterback got affected a little bit too early,” McDermott said. “So those are things that we have to continue to adjust and address moving forward.”

Relieving some of the pressure off Allen’s shoulders has to be a priority this offseason. While the Bills could look toward Nyheim Hines having a bigger role alongside James Cook if they let Devin Singletary walk in free agency, giving Sanders the bag could be a risky move considering he’s only had one Pro Bowl season, and lucky for him, it came during his contract year.

Before 2022, Sanders’ best season was his sophomore year in the NFL, during which he recorded 867 rushing yards and six touchdowns, which closely matches Singletary’s best year. During the 2021 NFL season, Singletary tallied 870 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Singletary, also 25, is expected to receive a three-year, $16 million contract, per Spotrac.com.

Still, CBS Sports analyst Jeff Kerr believes Sanders would be an “excellent fit” for Buffalo. “Imagine adding Sanders to pair with Allen, changing the dynamic of the Bills offense instantly. The Bills could use a go-to running back to pair with James Cook, so why not add Sanders to the mix?”