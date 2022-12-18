Bills Captain’s Wife Tweets Message After He Suffers Sixth Concussion

While the Buffalo Bills‘ 32-29 victory over their AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins, on Saturday Night Football was an absolutely thrilling event, the team lost their most important offensive lineman, Mitch Morse, early in the third quarter.

The team captain exited the field at the start of the second half to be evaluated for a head injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion. This injury was incredibly concerning since Morse has suffered five concussions during his NFL career, his latest back in 2020, per Pro Football Talk.

Buffalo has yet to give an official update on Morse’s injury, but his wife, Caitlin Morse, with whom he shares two children, tweeted out a message to Bills Mafia on Sunday, December 18.

#Bills Mitch Morse concussion: Here’s the last 2 plays for Morse, the 1st video is when it looks like he suffered the hit coming around to block. 2nd clip, not much happens. Likely came off the field & began having symptoms, got checked out. Sixth concussion of his career. pic.twitter.com/p61oubT5ux — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 18, 2022

In response to all the fans reaching out with concern, Mrs. Morse, who famously scheduled the birth of the couple’s son Deacon one day after a pivotal divisional matchup last season so her husband wouldn’t have to miss the game, tweeted, “Thank you so much for the prayers & well wishes for Mitch ♥️.”

Hayley Beane, the wife of Bills general manager Brandon Beane responded, “❤️🙏🏼💙love you guys.”

The veteran’s wife also shared a sweet, positive message on Instagram on Sunday. She posted a photo of herself with Kennedy and Deacon rocking Morse t-shirts and wrote, “Trying to get a picture with the President & Vice President of the Mitch Morse fan club is no easy task.” The lighthearted caption gave her follwers hope that the 30-year-old center is going to be okay. One fan commented, “This is awesomeness! Hope Mitch is doing better!”

This is Morse’s third concussion since he first joined the Bills in 2019, per The Buffalo News

Fans are Worried This Concussion May Lead to an Early Retirement

Morse quickly become a fan favorite in Buffalo after spending the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in March, signed a two-year, $19.5 million contract extension that will keep him under contract through the 2024 NFL season. Following his latest concussion, however, fans are worried this might be it for Morse.

One person tweeted, “This is very concerning moving forward for his personal health. Could this be career ending?” to which Banged Up Bills responded, “Impossible to say. He understands what he’s signed up for and he’s spoken with doctors about his long term health.”

One man tweeted, “Mitch Morse has to be thinking about retirement at this point. 30 years old, 6th documented concussion,” to which one fan responded, “He has to… guy has a wife and kids. Hope he makes the right decision.”

Due to the former second-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft’s extended history with head injuries, Bills Mafia is praying for his recovery. One woman tweeted, “We are thinking about him. We love him so very much. It’s just not the same without him. He is a huge part of our team. Sending him healing prayers and thoughts of you and the family. He deserves to be playing in all his glory.”

Another fan wrote, “After the weather last night, the topic of a dome has come up again. The only dome I’m concerned with right now is Mitch Morse’s. Fingers crossed for you buddy 🤞.”

In a scenario that hopefully never plays out, Cover 1 host Greg Thompsett tweeted, “IF Mitch Morse had to retire, it would cost the Bills $5M in dead cap and would create $6.25M in cap space. If bumped to a post June 1st cut, $2.5M dead cap, $8.75M cap space ($2.5M pushed to 2024)… Obviously praying this doesn’t come to fruition and for the awesome Bills center to have good health now and after football.”

Morse’s Absence From the O-Line was Felt Immediately

It’s not a coincidence that the moment Morse left the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen immediately started to struggle. The Bills went scoreless in the third quarter and had four consecutive failed drives early in the fourth quarter. The offensive line allowed a strip sack on Allen, which led to a Dolphins field goal, extending Miami’s lead to eight points with 11:56 to go.

Following Morse’s exit, and with Ryan Bates already out, Greg Van Roten moved over to center and offensive tackle David Quessenberry went in at right guard. Allen then took the game into his own hands to bring the Bills to victory. In the fourth quarter, the MVP candidate rushed for 52 yards, threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, and just cracked the goal line for a clutch two-point conversion to tie the game. Allen’s final drive of the game, which took 5:56 off the clock, set up Bass for the game-winning field goal as the clock expired.

Putting the entire game on Allen’s back is not sustainable, and the offense needs Morse to keep their offense multi-dimensional. The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia wrote, “If Morse’s injury costs him any time, it means the most-neglected part of the team’s roster will now have a bright spotlight on it until the center can return. The offensive line depth is easily the worst depth on the Bills’ roster, and regardless of the player they put in the lineup, they have struggled significantly.”

On a positive note, Bates should return soon, and the Bills have until 4 p.m. on Sunday to activate right guard Ike Boettger, who can offer a solid “level of consistency” for the Bills’ offense once he can start, Buscaglia surmised. Because the NFL doesn’t put out transaction reports on Sunday, Boettger’s activation may not be officially announced until Monday, WGR 550‘s Sal Capccio tweeted.