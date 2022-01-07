Bills Lineman & Wife Schedule Baby’s Birth 1 Day After Jets Game

The Buffalo Bills have one of the most dedicated and supportive groups of wives and girlfriends that cheer on the team each and every week, but center Mitch Morse‘s wife, Caitlin Morse, has taken her dedication to another level.

The offensive lineman and his wife tied the knot three years ago and welcomed their first child, daughter Kennedy Marie, on February 26, 2020. During the Bills’ preseason, Caitlin revealed that Kennedy was going to be a big sister, noting that the couple was waiting to learn the baby’s sex.

As luck would have it, Caitlin Morse’s due date coincides with the Bills’ final regular-season game, a pivotal matchup against the New York Jets on January 9, 2021. Buffalo can clinch the AFC East division title for the second consecutive year with a win on Sunday, and it appears Morse and his wife have planned their baby’s birth around this historic moment.

The last time the Bills clinched the division at home was on December 17, 1995, against the Miami Dolphins, so a victory at Highmark Stadium this weekend would be a momentous occasion for all of Bills Mafia.

Baby M2.0 coming soon 😊 https://t.co/k1POLl9ZL1 — Caitlin Morse (@cwils15) January 6, 2022

News 4 Buffalo reporter Matt Parrino tweeted on January 6, “Mitch Morse said just now that the plan is for his wife to be induced on Monday, one day after the Jets game. Baby number 2 on the way and he was beaming when asked about it. Said he’s trying to be a great dad and be there for his team. What a week on deck for #Bills center.”

Caitlin Morse’s continuous support is not lost on the 29-year-old lineman. On Mother’s Day, he posted a tribute on Instagram to the two of the most important women in his life: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the special ladies in my life, but especially my best friend @caitlinmorse15. You amaze me everyday, and Kennedy and I are so lucky to have you! #bestbuds #mothersday.”

Morse’s Wife Was Not Happy When Sunday’s Kickoff Time Shifted to the Late Afternoon

Ugh whyyy. The 1pm game is during my toddlers nap so I can watch at least half to 3/4 of the game uninterrupted now I’ll have to fight her for control of the remote during the whole game. For some reason she prefers Mickey Mouse Clubhouse over watching dada at work 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/mdIcCFueT8 — Caitlin Morse (@cwils15) January 3, 2022

Caitlin Morse would normally be in attendance at Highmark Stadium this Sunday, but because her due date is imminent, she’s planning to watch the Jets Vs. Bills matchup at home. However, the NFL suddenly switching the game from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. put a huge wrench in her plans.

When the 6-foot-6 Missouri alum’s daughter attended a Bills game earlier this season, she was the cutest little cheerleader in Orchard Park. In photos Caitlin Morse posted on Instagram, Kennedy rocked a Bills dress and a personalized jacket with “MORSE” emblazoned on the back.

Caitlin Morse is also Morse’s biggest cheerleader. On December 21, she captioned a photo of her husband taking the field on Instagram, “Time to brag on my hubby! This stud had his 100th career start today!! 👏 & a great win was the cherry on top! It’s been a wild ride & I couldn’t be more proud of you! Love you!!😘”

Caitlin Spoke Out on Instagram About How Having a Husband in the NFL Creates a ‘Unique’ Life

On Thanksgiving Day, the Bills were given the evening’s marquee matchup against the New Orleans Saints, which meant Caitlin would not be able to spend the holiday with her husband. While that’s understandably a bummer, Mrs. Morse looked at the situation as glass-half-full.

“Mitch has a unique job. His job comes with unique blessings, unique opportunities, unique challenges, & unique people. I am thankful for all of these everyday,” Caitlin wrote on Instagram.

“I tell people all the time we are in a unique situation. I know this unique situation is fleeting & before I know it we will be having ‘normal’ holidays that aren’t spent at a field or away from each other. But for now I am thankful for our amazing family, this unique situation we are in, our super supportive friends, & for FaceTime.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s wife, Hayley Beane, commented on her Instagram post, “Well I sure looooooove your outlook. You’re just the best. Happy Thanksgiving.”

