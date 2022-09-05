Mitch Trubisky’s long-term plan when joining the Buffalo Bills close to 18 months ago has finally come to fruition.

The Bills were able to sign Trubisky in the 2021 offseason to back up Josh Allen, convincing him to take a smaller contract that he could have gotten elsewhere in exchange for the chance to play for the same coaching staff that molded Allen into an MVP-caliber quarterback. As Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at the time, they pitched Trubisky on the idea of spending a year in Buffalo and “reset” before competing for starting jobs again.

“What we sold to him and his agent is, ‘Just come here for a reboot. Work with Josh Allen and our other quarterbacks, Jake Fromm (and) Davis Webb, (offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll and (quarterbacks coach) Ken Dorsey,” Beane said. “Come here, have a reset year and just be a part of what we’re doing here.”

With the reset year behind him, Trubisky has now found his way back into a starting job.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!