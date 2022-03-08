NFL Analyst Slams Report of Mitch Trubisky Earning $10 Million Salary

This offseason is expected to be very busy for Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who’s looking to return his role as starter for the 2022 NFL season.

The 27-year-old took a pay cut to sign a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Buffalo last year, but according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, he’s about to get a massive pay bump.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

“Teams are openly discussing whether Trubisky gets $10 million or more annually on a new deal. That his name is a hot one is not manufactured. It’s real,” Graziano and Fowler wrote on March 6. “His career reset in Buffalo went very well, and teams that will look to draft a quarterback could sign Trubisky to start this year.

“A Trubisky pairing with a first-round quarterback such as Malik Willis wouldn’t shock a few teams. The Panthers, Steelers, Commanders, Giants and potential Broncos are believed to be in the mix here.”

Get Mitchell Trubisky his QB1 💰 pic.twitter.com/hjK2F9jRNc — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 7, 2022

If an eight-figure salary sounds like a jaw-dropping price tag for a quarterback who hasn’t started a game in over a year, you’re not alone. On March 7, Bleacher Report‘s David Kenyon made it clear that he’s not buying this rumored report.

“After spending four complicated years with the Chicago Bears… [Trubisky] served as the primary backup to Josh Allen, attempting just eight passes for the AFC East champions,” Kenyon wrote.

“Given his age and decent mobility, there’s no doubt a group of offensive coaches somewhere in the NFL that will convince themselves they can fix Trubisky. His coordinator in Buffalo, Brian Daboll, is now the head coach of the New York Giants, too. But it’s hard to believe that Trubisky, who constantly struggled with footwork and progressions, will be a $10 million QB.”

At Least 6 Teams Have Been Linked to Trubisky

Where is the best landing spot for Mitch👀 pic.twitter.com/lItJd6hoDr — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 4, 2022

In addition to receiving glowing reviews as a teammate and athlete from the Bills players and staff, along with a fairly weak quarterback draft class, Trubisky’s stock around the league has skyrocketed.

On February 28, NFL Inside Jordan Schultz tweeted, “Mitch Trubisky drawing lots of FA buzz. Several teams – inc #Commanders, #Steelers and #Saints – are all interested in the former No. 2 pick, sources say… Bills LOVED having him – and several execs told me Mitch is viewed as a starting QB right now.”

NFL teams dove into the 2022 QB draft class and came up saying “Mitch Trubisky looks like a starter”. — Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) March 1, 2022

Bleacher Report‘s Gary Davenport predicted on February 16 that “Trubisky could be the 2022 QB carousel’s biggest winner,” naming three teams that will likely “settle” for him as a starter: the Steelers, Denver Broncos, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Field Yates predicted that the former No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft is most likely to become the “projected 2022 starter” for the Indianapolis Colts. Yates wrote, “It feels like a matter of when, not if, [Carson] Wentz will be released by the Colts, ending a disappointing union that has cost draft capital that prevents them from being as serious a suitor for another top-flight quarterback this offseason (on top of the financial ramifications of the Wentz deal).

“Is Trubisky perfect? Far from it. But what the Colts would aim to do is lighten the load of Trubisky with a once-again dominant running game and a defense that can cause chaos. The price would not be significant, and there’s enough upside to explore.”

Trubisky Says He’s Ready for his Next Opportunity

Going from being a first-round draft pick and a starting quarterback to a backup could be unfathomable ego-wise for some players but Trubisky appeared to take the journey in stride.

After the Bears fired coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace following a disappointing 6-11 season, Trubisky received an onslaught of public apologies for the way he was treated in Chicago. But these offers of validation were not something he needed or was waiting for.

NVP Mitch Trubisky REVENGE GAME pic.twitter.com/MfyHNNt1qW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 21, 2021

“You’ve just got to believe like deep down that everything you’re working on is going to pay off eventually,” Trubisky told The Buffalo News. “And they say the things you do in the dark will shine in the light someday when you get the opportunity. Hopefully, when I get that next opportunity, I’ll be able to shine.”

READ NEXT: Bills Urged to Sign Commanders QB: ‘Makes Almost Too Much Sense