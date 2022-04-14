Ex-Bills QB Mitch Trubisky ‘Unlikely’ to Remain Starter for Steelers: B/R

While the Buffalo Bills made it clear that they would love to keep quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as Josh Allen’s backup for the 2022 NFL season, the former Chicago Bears starter, set to become an unrestricted free agent, was looking to return to his role as QB1.

Last month, the former No. 2 overall pick signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a $14.25 million contract that “can escalate up to $27 million with various incentives,” per NBC Sports. Trubisky stands as the clear front-runner to take over for a retired Ben Roethlisberger, but according to Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon, that role is likely to be short-lived.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

After seeing the New Orleans Saints double up on first-round picks following a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, some rival executives are thinking a bit harder about how they want to approach the 2022 NFL Draft, “and the Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly one of those teams,” Kenyon wrote:

Pittsburgh signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency, but it’s unlikely he’ll be the long-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. It’s more likely the Steelers are planning for Trubisky or Mason Rudolph to serve as a stop-gap option for someone else. New Orleans—which also needs a QB—now possesses the 16th and 19th overall picks. If the Steelers didn’t already suspect the Saints plan to draft a signal-caller, it certainly feels inevitable now.

In order to pick up a strong future prospect, Kenyon suggests the Steelers strike a deal with either the Minnesota Vikings, who have the No. 12 overall pick, or Houston Texans (13th).

NFL.com Draft Expert Suggests the Steelers Trade Up for QB Malik Willis

While Trubisky received glowing reviews from Allen and the Bills’ coaching staff, the glaring fact is that he hasn’t started a game in over a year, and it’s not crazy to think the Steelers will look to add extra insurance at quarterback beyond Mason Rudolph, especially following the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter urger on April 4 for Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert to make a deal with the Vikings in order to draft Liberty’s Malik Willis, whom head coach Mike Tomlin “really wants” according to ESPN‘s Todd McShay.

Reuter believes that Trubisky “does not scream “long-term starter,” and should make a deal to select a first-round quarterback.

Last month, Pro Football Focus‘ Michael Renner suggested the Steelers draft a quarterback in the first round even if they don’t trad up. “Mitch Trubisky might suffice for now, but he isn’t the long-term option,” Renner wrote.

Trubisky Says He’s Ready for his Next Opportunity

Trubisky, having gone from a first-round draft pick and starting quarterback to a backup player couldn’t have been easy, but he did with stride and the gamble paid off. The former Bills backup, whom Buffalo replaced by trading for quarterback Case Keenum, will likely quietly look to prove the naysayers wrong.

After the Bears fired coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace following a disappointing 6-11 season, Trubisky received an onslaught of public apologies for the way he was treated in Chicago. But these offers of validation were not something he needed or was waiting for.

NVP Mitch Trubisky REVENGE GAME pic.twitter.com/MfyHNNt1qW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 21, 2021

“You’ve just got to believe like deep down that everything you’re working on is going to pay off eventually,” Trubisky told The Buffalo News in a story published January 30. “And they say the things you do in the dark will shine in the light someday when you get the opportunity. Hopefully, when I get that next opportunity, I’ll be able to shine.”

READ NEXT: Bills Twitter Reacts to Prediction Elite RB Is Buffalo’s First-Round Pick