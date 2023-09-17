Bills News: NFL Admits Jets’ GW Touchdown Should Have Been Overturned

The Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking loss to the New York Jets in Monday’s season opener, and on Saturday the NFL may have rubbed some salt in their wounds.

The NFL published on September 16 a list of all fines from Week 1, which included a missed call that could have changed the outcome of the September 11 season opener, which the Jets won 22-16 in overtime.

League Admits Blown Call in Overtime

In its Saturday announcement, league handed down a $4,833 fine to Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt for an illegal block on Bills tight end Quintin Morris in overtime. The block took place on rookie Xavier Gipson’s 65-yard punt return touchdown, where Morris was one of the last Bills defenders with a chance to stop Gipson.

Had the penalty been called, the game-winning touchdown would have been negated and the Jets would have been assessed a 15-yard penalty. Though they still would have been close to field-goal range, the Jets would have been pushed back to near the 40-yard line.

The league assessed a number of other fines from the Bills-Jets game, including a $10,927 fine to Bills linebacker Matt Milano for taunting following his second-quarter interception. As the Buffalo News noted, Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was also given a pair of fines.