NFL Announces Punishment for Bills Safety’s Hit on Davante Adams

Taylor Rapp had to open his wallet for last week’s controversial hit on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Buffalo Bills safety was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a hit that took place late in the fourth quarter of the 38-10 win on September 17. On Saturday, the NFL announced that Rapp was fined for the hit, which came after an incomplete pass to Adams.

“The NFL fined #Bills S Taylor Rapp $9,611 for unnecessary roughness — a hit to #Raiders WR Davante Adams’ helmet last week,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero wrote on X. “Adams criticized Rapp for playing ‘out of control’ he was evaluated for a concussion and cleared.”

Taylor Rapp Responded to Criticism

The hit did not sit well with Adams, who took aim at Rapp in a statement to reporters. Adams said the hit crossed the line.

“Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously,” Adams said, via USA Today.

“Certain players play a certain way too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don’t really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field,” Adams added.

Adams also criticized Rapp as a player, saying his lack of playing time could be related to what Adams saw as a reckless style of play.