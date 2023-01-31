NFL Raises Eyebrows With Pro Bowl Replacement for Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will sit out the Pro Bowl for his second straight season, and in his place will be a signal-caller who started just four games this season.

Allen opted out of playing in the annual NFL showcase, deciding instead to compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the second consecutive year. With a number of other top quarterbacks already backing out, the league tapped Baltimore Ravens backup Tyler Huntley, who finished the season in relief of the injured Lamar Jackson.

The selection earned some pushback, as fans pointed out that Huntley had a light resume and other full-time starters appeared to be more deserving.

Tyler Huntley’s Pro Bowl Selection Draws Pushback

Huntley was selected to the Pro Bowl after the top six selections all either turned down the invites or were unable to attend as they rehabbed from injuries. That left the Ravens signal caller, who completed two-thirds of his passes for 658 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in four games.

The selection earned some pushback online, with many questioning why he was picked with such a light resume.

Having a Pro Bowl with Tyler Huntley is worse than having no Pro Bowl. — Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle) January 31, 2023

As Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports noted, there was already a good indication that Huntley would be selected if the top quarterbacks backed out.

“Huntley’s inclusion into the Pro Bowl sure is odd given his limited playing time and lack of eye-popping stats,” Bromberg wrote. “But it’s also not a surprise given the way that alternate voting for the Pro Bowl went in December. Huntley was voted the No. 4 alternate for the game despite just making two starts at the time of the voting.”

Still, many found the selection suspect, including former NFL player Brandon Stokley.

“Tyler Huntley made the Pro Bowl??” Stokley tweeted. “He had 2 passing TD’s and 3 interceptions. He started 4 games and played in 5 games. What are we doing??? Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was. Time to be done with the Pro Bowl”

But Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson stood up for Huntley, saying it was a well-earned accomplishment.

“If we know the pro bowl is stupid.. why are we taking personal shots at Tyler Huntley, you guys don’t know what it’s like to be a backup then get a shot,” Dodson tweeted . “Then go to the pro bowl. Well I will say it! Congratulations @_SNOOP1 !” !”

Josh Allen Hitting the Links

Allen opted out of the Pro Bowl in 2022 as well, citing the bumps and bruises that had accumulated over the course of the season and deciding instead to compete in the PGA event held the same weekend as the Pro Bowl. He will return to the links again this year, joining Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actor and comedian Bill Murray and many other celebrities.

Allen has made a name for himself on the golf course, competing not only in last year’s Pro Am event but also in a nationally televised match where he and Patrick Mahomes teamed up to take on Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Speaking to SI.com last year, Allen said he may not be the best golfer but enjoys getting out on the course and giving the ball a ride.

“I’m not the best player in the world, I’m not going to tell you that I am, but when I can hit it, I’m going to hit it far, a long way,” Allen said. “And it’s something that I enjoy to do. It’s my favorite thing besides football to do is to be out on the golf course and hitting shots and hanging out with the boys and having a good time.”