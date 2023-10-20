NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick in Danger of Being Fired as Bills Matchup Looms

With a key matchup against the Buffalo Bills coming this weekend, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick could be in danger of losing much more than his team’s standing in the division.

Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer reported on October 19 that Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son Jonathan have had talks about firing Belichick. The Patriots are off to a 1-5 start, and a loss to the Bills could put them in danger of falling out of playoff contention entirely before the midway point of the season.

With the Patriots already grooming Belichick’s potential replacement, this weekend could be a critical game for his long-term future in New England.

‘Discussions’ Talking Place on Firing Bill Belichick

Appearing on “The Herd” on Thursday, Breer reported that the Patriots owner is well aware of the mounting criticism against Belichick and that could play into the team’s plans for his future.

“He hears the anger locally, and people in the building know for a fact that he’s hearing the anger from the fan base, and he’s very cognizant of where his team is in the pecking order of NFL teams as well,” Breer said, via the New York Post.

Though Belichick went 219-64 during Tom Brady’s reign as quarterback, a stretch that included six Super Bowl victories, his record since Brady’s departure is just 80-93. This season they have dropped to 1-5, falling to the bottom of the AFC East.

Breer said that internal discussions about Belichick’s future started in January and February, when the team was able to convince linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to turn down an interview with the Carolina Panthers, even though it could have greatly helped his own career.

If Kraft sees Mayo as the heir apparent to Belichick, the team’s poor performance this season could accelerate the succession plans.

“They’re not a marquee team anymore, and he took a lot of pride in them being a marquee team for two decades, right up there with teams like the Cowboys, like the Eagles, like the Giants had been traditionally,” Breer said. “So I think there’s all of that that sort of plays into this.”

Bills Not Taking Patriots Lightly

Though the Patriots are off to their worst start since 1995, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he isn’t taking them lightly and knows that Belichick is still is capable coach.

“They’ve had the success they’ve had over the years in part because of him,” McDermott said in an appearance on the “Extra Point Show” on WGR 550. “He’s a brilliant coach, a great planner in terms of getting his team ready to play every week, and a little bit of a different approach with different game plans based on what the opponent does best. I just have respect for him and the wins, and Super Bowls he’s been able to win over the years.”

The Bills are looking for a win to keep pace with the division-leading Miami Dolphins, and beating the Patriots could help provide an important tie-breaker. The Bills beat the Dolphins but dropped another divisional game to the New York Jets.