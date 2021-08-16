NFL Top 100: Bills’ Controversial WR, Pro Bowl CB Among Players on List

The 11th annual “NFL Top 100” countdown is officially on.

The NFL Network’s yearly tradition where they reveal who the top 100 current players in the league are – based on an offseason poll by fellow players – got underway on Sunday, with numbers 100 through 41 being announced. A pair of Buffalo Bills have made the cut thus far, with wide receiver Cole Beasley coming in at No. 96 and cornerback Tre’Davious White making the list at No. 95.

The countdown will continue at 4 p.m. ET on August 22.

Another debut on the #NFLTop100.@BuffaloBills WR @Bease11 makes his way on the countdown at 96! pic.twitter.com/yKgJcoCvbn — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2021

At 32 years old, Beasley is coming off of arguably his best pro season. In 15 games, the former Dallas Cowboy racked up career-highs in receptions (82), receiving yards (967), targets (107), yards per reception (11.8) and first downs receiving (53), while frequently operating as quarterback Josh Allen‘s second option behind All-Pro Stefon Diggs.

Beasley also posted career-bests in receptions per game (5.5), receiving yards per game (64.5), catch percentage (76.6%) and receiving yards per target (9.0).

Though Beasley is coming off of a monster campaign and could post strong numbers again this season, he has proved to be a distraction thus far this offseason, due to his anti-vaccination views and knack for getting in arguments on social media regarding the issue.

White Makes the List for the Second Consecutive Year

White meanwhile, is slated just barely ahead of his teammate and is inside the top-100 for the second straight year, after being voted as No. 47 last summer.

Another #Bills player makes the cut at No. 95. @TakeAwayTre_ makes the list for the second straight year. Since 2017, White leads NFL in second-half takeaways with 16, per @BuffaloBillsPR https://t.co/VqvE5O9hEr — Victor Barbosa (@vbarbosa1127) August 15, 2021

In White’s video montage of highlights and interviews that played as he was placed on the list, players ranging from Matthew Slater and Damien Harris of the New England Patriots, to Chris Godwin (No. 81 on the list) gave their thoughts on the two-time Pro-Bowl cornerback.

“When you mention the best cornerback in the @NFL, you have to say Tre’Davious White.” 📺: #NFLTop100 on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/fjCTiKvKtu — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 15, 2021

The former 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft, White was named to his second Pro Bowl team last season after picking up three interceptions, 11 passes defended and 57 tackles in 2020. White was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 when he tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions.

One Very Notable Former Bills CB Makes the Cut

In the first group of 60 athletes to make the 2021 edition of the list, only one of them is a former Bills player. After being ranked ninth last year, Buffalo’s 2012 first round draft pick Stephon Gilmore is now 47th on the countdown.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year had a rough – by Gilmore’s standards – 2020 season, playing in just 11 games due to a positive COVID-19 test, as well as a quad injury. Still, Gilmore made his third straight Pro Bowl, and fourth overall.

While fans will have to wait until next Sunday to see if any other Bills will make the list, there’s no doubt that at least Allen and Diggs will be represented. Allen came in at No. 87 last year and is coming off of his first Pro Bowl season, while Diggs has made the countdown three straight years, including a career-best No. 54 in 2020.

