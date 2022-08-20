Bills CB Receives 6 Stitches on Face Before Returning to Play

During the Buffalo Bills‘ preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 20, cornerback Nick McCloud went down with an injury during the first half. The 24-year-old headed to the locker room after suffering a face laceration during a special teams play and was questionable to return.

The injury was worrisome considering the Bills need depth at cornerback while Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White continues to rehab back to full health, but thankfully, McCloud was not out for long.

The Bills’ official PR team tweeted, “McCloud received 6 stitches on his face and has returned to the game.”

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Nick McCloud got that dawg in him. https://t.co/uvYOvn4mT5 pic.twitter.com/paCIAnInQ9 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 20, 2022

Fans strongly reacted to McCloud’s return. One man tweeted a GIF from the reality series Survivor that read, “I’d say that’s a sign of a warrior!” while another fan wrote, “Hockey style.”

NFL analysts were equally impressed. One Bills Live host Chris Brown tweeted, “McCloud gets tough guy of the game award. #Bills.”

McCloud Is Looking to Secure a Spot on the 53-Man Roster

The undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame initially joined the Bills last spring, and despite a solid showing during preseason, catching an interception against Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, tallying two passes defended, and 9 tackles, he failed to make the 53-man roster.

A special mix of size and speed, he ran a 3.46 40-yard dash while showing off a 34-inch vertical leap during his pro day. After he was let go by the Bills in September, he was quickly snatched up by the Cincinnati Bengals, who signed him to their active roster.

The 6-foot, 193-pound defensive player helped fill for the Bengals’ secondary while numerous players were recovering from injuries. However, after Cincinnati activated Hakeem Adeniji from the injured reserve, a guard who missed eight games due to a pectoral injury, and acquired cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on waivers from the Texans, they waived McCloud to make room on their roster, per Sports Illustrated.

The Bills have also released their first depth chart of the preseason, and an all-important pronunciation guide: pic.twitter.com/djnd5Ibl7s — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 8, 2022

McCloud returned to the Bills’ practice squad following the team’s embarrassing 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November. While he was elevated to the active roster for the Bills’ AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, McCloud ultimately didn’t suit up.

While McCloud typically plays cornerback, he’s been moonlighting as a safety during practices this summer, which can boost his chances of making the 53-man roster this season.

Bills QB Josh Allen Threw a TD During His Only Drive Vs. Broncos

Preseason Josh Allen and Gabe Davis look pretty damn good. #Bills pic.twitter.com/ZSayRH7x6a — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) August 20, 2022

NFL analysts and fan expressed major apprehension for the Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen to participate in Saturday’s preseason game, but the 26-year-old scored a touchdown on his first drive, and then safely returned to the bench without injury much to everyone’s relief.

During the first quarter against the Broncos, Allen was able to scramble and buy time in the pocket before connecting with receiver Gabe Davis with a 28-yard touchdown pass.

Several Bills’ starters saw some action at Highmark Stadium against Denver in addition to Allen and Davis. The offensive starting lineup on Saturday included running back Devin Singletary, wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs, and tight end Quintin Morris.

READ NEXT: Former Bills Rookie Tight End Signs With AFC East Rival: Report